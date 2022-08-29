Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk told reporters on Monday that he thinks fossil fuels are still necessary in the “short-term” to keep society moving.

The Tesla CEO, who was speaking at an energy conference in Norway, also discussed self-driving cars and rockets from SpaceX, another one of his companies.

“Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble,” Mr Musk said, according to Reuters.

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy,” he added. “That will take some decades to complete.”

Mr Musk also said that he doesn’t want to “demonize” fossil fuels, Bloomberg reports, while touting the potential of renewable energy like offshore wind and nuclear.

The billionaire told the conference that his two biggest priorities at the moment are achieving self-driving in Tesla cars and getting the SpaceX Starship, a new rocket model, into orbit, Reuters says.

Last week, Mr Musk tweeted: “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming”.

“(And I do think global warming is a major risk)”, he added.

According to the United Nations, the median global population is forecast to reach more than 10 billion people before the end of the century, before dipping slightly. Currently, the world has just under eight billion residents.