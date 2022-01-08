Help on energy bills must not come at cost of climate action, Sunak warned

Rishi Sunak has been warned not to allow the Tory right to use the cost-of-living crisis as cover for rolling back the UK’s climate change ambitions.

The Chancellor is coming under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap or suspend green levies on energy bills to cushion the impact on customers of price rises expected to reach £600-£700 per household this spring.

But the Tory MP who signed zero-carbon targets into law as energy minister, Chris Skidmore, warned that abandoning the levies would be “disastrous for the transition away from fossil fuels”.

And environmental groups told The Independent that protection for disadvantaged groups must not come at the cost of measures designed to help wean the UK off greenhouse gas-emitting energy sources.

Green energy boss Dale Vince, of renewable power company Ecotricity, said the levies should be replaced by a windfall tax on North Sea gas producers, who he said had benefited from “excess profits” totalling £20bn as wholesale prices soared this winter.

Labour’s climate change spokesperson Ed Miliband told The Independent: “The cause of energy prices soaring is not our country’s environmental commitments, but a deeply incompetent government with a failed energy policy.

“We need action now to help families horrified at the prospect of rocketing bills. And the best way of keeping bills down in the long term is to move further and faster to reliable, zero-carbon power, and a national mission to improve energy efficiency.”

And Greenpeace UK’s policy director, Dr Doug Parr, warned: “If the UK government caves in to calls for green levies to be suspended or scrapped altogether, it would, at a stroke, undermine its long-standing promises and deal a blow both to its credibility with private investors and to UK climate leadership at the same time.”

Instead, the government should “double-down on renewables, warmer homes, and upgrading our energy systems” as the best route to affordable and reliable energy. he said.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2021 The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2021 People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas's Hospital in Westminster Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 December 2021 People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2021 People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds, PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2021 Stella Moris speaks to the media after the US Government won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2021 Camels are lead around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service PA UK news in pictures 8 December 2021 Margaret Keenan and Nurse May Parsons, a year after Margaret was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer vaccine PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2021 Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2021 A person tries to avoid sea spray on New Brighton promenade in Wallasey as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra Getty UK news in pictures 5 December 2021 People release balloons during a tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands, where he was murdered by his stepmother PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 2 December 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2021 Meerkats at London Zoo with an advent calendar PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2021 Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree ahead of the lighting ceremony later in the week PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty UK news in pictures 28 November 2021 Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during a match at the Etihad during snow Manchester City/Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2021 Residents clear branches from a fallen tree in Birkenhead, north west England as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 An aerial picture shows a worker using a quad bike and trailer to transport freshly harvested trees at Pimms Christmas Tree farm in Matfield, southeast England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 26 November 2021 A shopper browses Christmas trees for sale at Pines and Needles in Dulwich, London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 November 2021 A murmuration of hundreds of thousands of starlings fly over a field at dusk in Cumbria, close to the Scottish border PA UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2021 Migrants are helped ashore from a RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 23 November 2021 The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried past politicians, including former Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the requiem mass for the MP at Westminster Cathedral, central London PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2021 The scene in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset where police have launched a murder probe after two people were found dead Tom Wren/SWNS UK news in pictures 21 November 2021 London-based midwife Sarah Muggleton, 27, takes part in a 'March with Midwives' in central London to highlight the crisis in maternity services PA

Global warming sceptics in the Net Zero Scrutiny group of Tory backbenchers have been pressing hard for the removal of levies which make up around 12 per cent (or £195 a year) of the average home’s combined gas and electricity bill. The cash funds a variety of initiatives to boost renewable alternatives and improve energy efficiency.

They warn that increases to the £140 Warm Home Discount being considered by Mr Sunak to help the poorest households do not go far enough to save millions from a painful cost-of-living crunch at the same time as a 1.25 per cent hike in National Insurance contributions.

Treasury sources confirmed the Chancellor is working with regulators and suppliers to “explore potential mitigations” to protect consumers, but declined to say which option he favours.

Asked if Boris Johnson would rule out suspending or scrapping green levies, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “Our exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build homegrown renewable energy to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. It remains our position that we think it’s right that we continue to invest in this, which ultimately brings down the cost of renewable energy sources while supporting the lowest income families and the most vulnerable in our society.”

Net Zero Scrutiny chair Craig Mackinlay told The Independent: “A lot of people will get pushed into fuel poverty unless the government acts. People are looking at that choice between heating or eating.”

And senior backbencher Robert Halfon said: “I’m not a climate Luddite. But we are also in extraordinary circumstances. There are other ways to support renewable energy. The government knows it has to do something. They can’t stand by and let people struggle.”

But Mr Skidmore warned cutting the levies would hit jobs in Red Wall seats supported by green subsidies and breach contractual obligations.

“The likelihood of this being abandoned or scrapped would not only be disastrous for the government’s transition away from fossil fuels, it would also be illegal,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said that the Tory MPs’ attack on environmental levies was “simply a cover for their real agenda - opposition to any government policies in support of the transition to net zero”.

Ms Lucas said that the current crisis was a consequence of “years of mismanagement and short-sightedness by Tory-led governments” which had failed to move faster on decarbonisation since David Cameron famously said he wanted to “get rid of all the green crap” from energy bills in 2013.

She backed a windfall tax on North Sea operators to fund a massive programme of home insulation to cut energy bills, and said she would support a shift in green levies in the longer term away from electricity - more than a quarter of which comes from renewable sources - and onto general taxation. Dr Parr too said that a move to general taxation would ease the burden on families struggling with bills this winter.

Jamie Peters, campaigns director at Friends of the Earth, told The Independent: “The UK government is still offering tax breaks to climate-wrecking fossil fuel companies. Any green levies on energy bills must go hand-in-hand with proper taxes on fossil fuel companies, and the UK government must make sure that these giant multinational companies who can afford to pay their taxes, do.

“We must keep moving on climate action, but equally the path to net-zero must not leave anyone behind.”

Mr Vince said that the energy sector was unique in having taxes imposed directly on it to fund government social and environmental programmes, at a cost of £6bn a year to consumers on top of the £3bn they pay in VAT on heating.

“We don’t have a price cap in food, we don’t put VAT on food and we don’t add the cost of farming support to food bills - but food poverty is a far bigger issue in our country, affecting millions more people than energy poverty,” he said.

“Government needs to take a consistent approach and if they truly care about energy bills being too high, then remove government tax at least. End energy bill hypocrisy - talking of their concern for the affordability of energy while at the same time making it less affordable.”

He called for a windfall tax on excess North Sea profits, which he said were “unexpected and unneeded” by producers this winter.

“It makes sense to move this money around, rather than burden energy users with a massive price hike, while North Sea operators make a killing,” he said.

Barnaby Wharton of trade body RenewableUK said: “Wind and solar are the UK’s cheapest sources of new power bar none, so they offer the best value for money for consumers who are being hit hard by rocketing international gas prices.

“Getting more renewables onto the system, including green hydrogen and more energy storage, will protect consumers against the eye-watering fossil fuel price shocks which are currently pushing bills up.

“Any calls to stop investing in our green future are short-sighted and misguided, as the UK has everything to gain by accelerating the transition to renewables”.