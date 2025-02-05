Government urged to honour manifesto pledge to ban ‘cruel’ snares in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal welfare campaigners are urging the Government to end the use of snares in England after polling suggests the public would support a ban.

Certain types of the hunting devices, which catch animals such as foxes and rabbits around the neck like a lasso, are legal in England but not Scotland or Wales.

Labour pledged to ban snares in England in its general election manifesto last year.

But the League Against Cruel Sports stepped up its calls for ministers to honour the pledge on Wednesday as it released YouGov polling data that showed 71% of people living in England believe they should be made illegal.

This polling highlights the revulsion felt by so many people at the pain and suffering that these cruel devices cause and we look forward to snares being consigned to the history books Chris Luffingham, League Against Cruel Sports

The proportion of people supporting a ban rose to 80% among those living in rural areas, according to the survey of 1,954 adults taken between January 12 and 13.

The poll found strong support to end the use of snares among those who voted across the political spectrum in the 2024 election, with 67% among Conservative voters, 74% among Labour votes, 81% among Liberal Democrat voters and 70% among Reform UK.

It comes after a motion was tabled in Parliament last week by Labour MP Ruth Jones, which calls for a ban on the sale, possession and use of all snares without delay.

The Government said it plans to set out steps to end snare traps in due course.

Chris Luffingham, acting chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, welcomed the move before urging all MPs to support the ban on what he called “barbaric devices”.

“This polling highlights the revulsion felt by so many people at the pain and suffering that these cruel devices cause and we look forward to snares being consigned to the history books,” he said.

“This government has pledged to introduce the most comprehensive animal welfare package in a generation and a ban on snares will be a huge step forward in achieving this.”

Iain Green, director of Animal Aid, which has also long campaigned for snares to be banned, said called them “cruel, indiscriminate, archaic and totally unnecessary”.

“The public has shown overwhelming support for a ban – and we applaud the government for sticking to its promise to banish snares for good,” he said.

The wire traps are used primarily by the shooting industry in England to catch wildlife on and around game bird shoots as part of efforts to ensure predators do not kill and deplete stocks that can be shot.

Citing Government figures, the League Against Cruel Sports says up to 200,000 snares could lie hidden in the English countryside at any one time and that three quarters of the animals caught are not the intended target, including hares, badgers, otters and people’s pets.

An Environment Department spokesperson said: “This Government was elected on a mandate to introduce the most ambitious plans to improve animal welfare in a generation – that is exactly what we will do.

“We will ban the use of cruel snare traps that are so damaging to wildlife and pets.”