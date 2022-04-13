Extinction Rebellion protestors kick off a week of action in London during a demonstration on Exhibition Road (Getty Images)

Extinction Rebellion has promised unspecified “mass action” in London today as the climate activist group continues a week of protests in the capital.

Members will be meeting in Hyde Park this morning before launching into a surprise demonstration from midday to demand action and attention over the climate crisis.

It comes after XR activists blocked the entrance to Lloyd’s of London on Tuesday to protest against the insurance sector’s backing of the fossil fuel industry.

The day before, protesters wore masks of politicians and rats as they kicked off the week of action with demonstrations in the capital.