Multiple people have died and nearly 900,000 were left without power after Storm Finn ripped through the Atlantic Coast this week.

Fourteen suspected tornadoes were reported across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday. They caused significant damage, blowing roofs off homes and prompting rescues in Florida’s panhandle.

At least four people died because of dangerous weather in the south. The deaths were reported in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

One person died and four were hospitalized when severe winds, possibly from a tornado, struck a mobile home park in North Carolina’s Catawba County, county communications director Amy McCauley told the Associated Press.

In Georgia, a driver was killed while travelling on a highway after a tree fell on the vehicle on Tuesday morning, the Miami Herald reported.

Meanwhile, two people died in Alabama: an 81-year-old woman died after her mobile home repeatedly flipped during the storm, and a man died after a tree fell onto his vehicle on Tuesday, according to the AP.

All 50 states were impacted by at least one severe weather alert this week, per the National Weather Service. Rare blizzard warnings popped up in the Pacific Northwest, snow and whiteouts hit much of the midwest, and the northeast braced itself for flash flooding and dangerous winds Monday through Wednesday.

In particular, Iowa was hit with several inches of snow, raising questions about how severe weather could impact the highly anticipated Iowa Republican caucuses set to begin 15 January.

Travel chaos has also defined the week. Over the weekend, more than 15,000 flights within, into, or out of the US were delayed, and more than 1,300 were cancelled. Similar conditions persisted Monday through Wednesday.

No one is in the clear yet, even as warnings wind down on Wednesday evening.

The southeast should brace for a repeat of destructive winds and possible tornadoes, the NWS Storm Prediction Center said Wednesday. Meanwhile, the midwest can expect even more snow over the weekend, while rain will continue to beat down in the northeast, according to the NWS.