Four people have died and 890,000 homes have been left without power after a devastating storm ripped through Florida and New York.

At least four deaths were attributed to Storm Finn, a major winter storm pummeling the US. The deaths were reported in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

Fourteen tornadoes were reported across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday, causing significant damage and prompting rescues in Florida’s panhandle, which was hit with 55 mph winds and hail.

Meanwhile, several midwest and northeast states are facing threats of blizzards and dangerous storm conditions from Storm Finn. Multiple northeast states will also face torrential rainfall and flooding Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Flooding rain and damaging winds will hit Boston, Massachusetts overnight, while residents of New York City should remain braced for potential flooding through Wednesday. New York City and parts of New Jersey are also under a high wind warning until Wednesday.

More than 890,000 people had lost power as a result of the storm as of Tuesday evening, mainly in the east, according to monitoring website United States Power Outage Map .