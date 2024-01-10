Winter storms – live: Four dead and 890,000 without power as tornadoes, floods tear through East Coast
At least four deaths were attributed to Storm Finn, a major winter storm pummeling the US including Florida and New York
Four people have died and 890,000 homes have been left without power after a devastating storm ripped through Florida and New York.
At least four deaths were attributed to Storm Finn, a major winter storm pummeling the US. The deaths were reported in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Fourteen tornadoes were reported across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday, causing significant damage and prompting rescues in Florida’s panhandle, which was hit with 55 mph winds and hail.
Meanwhile, several midwest and northeast states are facing threats of blizzards and dangerous storm conditions from Storm Finn. Multiple northeast states will also face torrential rainfall and flooding Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Flooding rain and damaging winds will hit Boston, Massachusetts overnight, while residents of New York City should remain braced for potential flooding through Wednesday. New York City and parts of New Jersey are also under a high wind warning until Wednesday.
More than 890,000 people had lost power as a result of the storm as of Tuesday evening, mainly in the east, according to monitoring website United States Power Outage Map .
Could extreme weather in Iowa impact the Republican caucuses?
The Iowa Republican caucus is set to take place in just six days — and as the state prepares, residents are facing dangerous winter storm conditions and several inches of snow throughout the state.
The caucus is a much-anticipated event considered the beginning of the presidential election season. The Iowa Republican caucuses will determine how many of the state’s 40 Republican National Convention delegates each candidate will get.
However, this year’s Iowa Republican caucus won’t be much of a nail-biter, as former president Donald Trump is the front-runner, according to several polls. Meanwhile, the other Republican candidates, like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, will likely be in a race for second place.
Read more on how the state is handling a massive winter storm just days ahead of the event:
Iowa buried in snow just days before the state’s Republican caucuses
Several towns in Iowa are covered in multiple inches of snow just days ahead of the Republican caucuses
See pictures of damage from overnight tornado in Jackson County, Florida
A tornado touched down in Jackson County, Florida overnight Monday into Tuesday, causing property damage and injuring seven. No fatalities have been reported, Public Information Coordinator Ramsey Romero told The Independent Tuesday afternoon.
ICYMI: Multiple deaths attributable to high winds from Storm Finn
At least three deaths can be attributed to suspected tornadoes and high winds throughout the South on Monday and Tuesday.
One person died in North Carolina after a suspected tornado struck a mobile home park Claremont, North Carolina on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. Two others were critically injured. In Cottonwood, Alabama, another woman died when a suspected tornado caused her mobile home to be ripped from its foundation, according to the AP.
Mobile homes are especially dangerous during tornadoes, according to a previous AP report. The rapid on-set that is characteristic of many tornadoes makes it very difficult for residents to safely find other shelter, however.
A third person died near Atlanta, Georgia after a tree struck his car in heavy rain, the AP reports. Officials across the country are telling residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.
ICYMI: New York City officials evacuate migrants from emergency housing amid flood risk
New York City officials evacuated nearly 2,000 migrants from their emergency housing in Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field on Tuesday afternoon, local outlets Spectrum News NY 1 and the New York Daily News reported.
They are now housed at a nearby high school due to the field’s proximity to Jamaica Bay amid forecasts of coastal flooding and damaging winds for Tuesday night.
“The health and safety of migrants in our care is always a top priority, which is why we are currently overseeing the relocation of 1,900 guests from the humanitarian emergency response and relief center at Floyd Bennett Field,” a spokesperson from New York City Hall told Spectrum News NY 1.
ICYMI: Another massive winter storm will likely hit midwest later this week
A second devastating winter storm could hit the upper midwest US late this week, meteorologists say.
The storm will travel from Oklahoma City to Detroit on Friday through Saturday. The storm may classify as a “bomb cyclone,” The Washington Post reported, due to extreme low pressure.
The storm is forecasted to bring snow and wind, as well as a surge of warm air and rain along the northern Gulf Coast.
More than 1,000 flights were cancelled Tuesday
More than 1,000 flights within, into, or out of the US were cancelled on Tuesday amid winter storms in nearly every region of the US.
Meanwhile, more than 6,000 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport were among the most impacted.
Tuesday marked the worst travel day since winter storms began hitting the US over the weekend. The chaos will likely persist into Wednesday as many regions will still face the threat of extreme weather.
Million in central, southern Florida under tornado watch until later this evening
Several counties in central and southern Florida are under a tornado watch until Tuesday at 9 pm local time, the National Weather Service reports.
10 million people are impacted by the watch, along with 1,875 schools and 122 hospitals. Wind gusts of 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail are also possible.
Meanwhile, at least three deaths in the southern US are attributable to suspected tornadoes and high winds from Storm Finn, the Associated Press reports.
ICYMI: Florida’s Jackson County called in backup to assist with tornado wreckage clean-up
The Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office requested extra rescue equipment and manpower from Houston County, Alabama in the wake of an overnight tornado in the Marianna area, Public Information Coordinator Ramsey Romero told The Independent.
Ms Romero said there were at least seven people injured but no reports of fatalities as of late Tuesday morning.
Semi-truck flips over on bridge in Charleston, South Carolina amid severe winds
Meteorologist Shea Gibson says a trailer flipped over on Charleston’s Ravenel Bridge in 60-mile-per-hour winds. Traffic is significantly backed up as severe weather continues to impact the region.
It is unclear what caused the truck in Charleston to flip over. However, some states — like New York — are banning empty tractor-trailers amid severe weather to prevent similar accidents caused by high winds toppling the vehicles.
Heavy rain expected overnight in New York City
As heavy rain hits New York’s Orange County, the storm is expected to blow into New York City overnight, the National Weather Service said.
Some areas of New York City may also see coastal flooding. Strong winds are expected, with sustained winds up to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 70 miles per hour, according to meteorologists.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies