Heavy snow coats New York as Winter Storm hits Northeast

A winter storm hit the Northeast of the US on Sunday, 7 January, bringing heavy snow, rain, and strong winds to the area.

Snow did hit New York, but melted quickly and gave way to sleet and freezing rain, creating treacherous conditions for New Yorkers to travel in.

New York City faces a nearly 700-day snow drought and many thought this weekend’s storm would break that.

Nearly 20 million people across the country received winter warnings, with parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey expected to get up to two inches of snow per hour.

Officials in the Northeast have warned of dangerous conditions and cautioned against travelling unnecessarily.