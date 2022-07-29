Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump.

Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.

Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.

More follows