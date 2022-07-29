ExxonMobil and Chevron see profits leap as Americans pay record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump.
Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.
Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies