Flash flood risk to 20 states on Labor Day
Nearly half of the United States is at risk of flash flooding this Labor Day, forcasters warned on Monday.
Stalled systems and moisture pouring in from the Gulf of Mexico were causing thunderstorms and the chance of heavy rainfall in 20 states.
The National Weather Service has forecast excessive rainfall into Tuesday from Texas through parts of the southeast and up the eastern seaboard as far as Maine.
In some areas, the ground is already saturated from this weekend including in northwest Georgia where downpours left some communities underwater after localized rain of up to 12 inches (30cm). Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties following severe flooding.
“The Labor Day forecast has record-breaking, hot temperatures continuing across a large region extending from California to the northern/central High Plains and showers and thunderstorms that may produce localized flash flooding from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast,” the National Weather Service posted.
Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening, NWS reported.
The chance for flash flooding also extended to the northeast, into Pennsylvania and parts of southern New England, the weather service said.
