Up to 2,000 feared dead after Libyan city hit by ‘catastrophic’ storm floods

Almost two thousand people are feared dead and thousands missing after Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighbourhoods in multiple coastal towns.

Derna, a port city in eastern Libya which has been held by Islamic extremists, was worst affected and left entirely “cut off” without electricity or communications with the official tally of deaths not reflecting casualties from the city yet as it remains mired in conflict.

The official death toll still stands at 61 in the absence of figures from Derna. However, officials have said deaths can be as high as two thousand or more as thousands remain missing.

Derna has been left with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure due to over a decade of violence and chaos. Since a 2011 uprising toppled and later killed long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has lacked a central government and has descended into chaos, now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.

Prime minister Ossama Hamad of the east Libyan government said 2,000 were feared dead in Derna and thousands were believed missing, according to The Associated Press.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesperson for the country’s armed forces based in the east, told a news conference there were between 5,000 and 6,000 reported missing with around 2,000 deaths in Derna.

He said the lethal flash flood was a result of two nearby damns collapsing.

Videos and photos on social media show widespread devastation with submerged buildings and roads turned into rivers.

The deluge has left entire residential areas erased along a river that runs down from the mountains through the city centre. Multistory apartment buildings that once stood well back from the river were partially collapsed into the mud.

So far, 46 people have been reported dead in the eastern town of Bayda, Abdel-Rahim Mazek, head of the town’s main medical centre said. Another seven people were reported dead in the coastal town of Susa in northeastern Libya, according to the Ambulance and Emergency Authority.

Mediterranean storm Daniel has caused devastating floods in Libya, sweeping away entire neighbourhoods and leaving areas of farmland under water in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation (AP)

Seven others were reported dead in the towns of Shahatt and Omar al-Mokhtar, said Ossama Abduljaleel, health minister. One person was reported dead Sunday in the town of Marj.The Libyan Red Crescent said three of its workers had died while helping families in Derna.

Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear they could have died in the floods that destroyed homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media.

Over the weekend, Libyans shared footage on social media showing flooded houses and roads in many areas across eastern Libya. They pleaded for help as floods besieged people inside their homes and in their vehicles.

A car sits partly suspended in trees after being carried by floodwaters in Derna, Libya (AP)

Georgette Gagnon, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya, said early reports showed that dozens of villages and towns were “severely affected ... with widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure, and loss of life.”

“I am deeply saddened by the severe impact of (storm) Daniel on the country ... I call on all local, national, and international partners to join hands to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people in eastern Libya,” she wrote on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Storm Daniel, which first brought devastating floods to central Greece, is “phenomenally powerful”, climate experts said.

The storm gained strength as it then moved south before making landfall in Benghazi on Sunday afternoon.

Such storms, commonly referred to as “Medicane”, a mix of words Mediterranean and Hurricane, get stronger as they feed on warm waters, a situation made worse in recent years by the man-made climate crisis.

Storm Daniel is expected to arrive in parts of west Egypt on Monday, and the country’s meteorological authorities warned about possible rain and bad weather.

Additional reporting by agencies