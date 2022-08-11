Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida police order people to stop interrupting manatees having sex

‘If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch’, say Sarasota police

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 11 August 2022 16:55
Comments
<p>Police in Florida are begging people to stop interrupting manatees while they’re having sex</p>

Police in Florida are begging people to stop interrupting manatees while they’re having sex

(Sarasota Police Department)

Police in Florida are asking residents to stop interrupting manatees while they’re mating.

Beachgoers at South Lido Beach, Sarasota, were seen trying to touch the mammals while they engaged in a group mating session known as a “manatee ball”, the Sarasota Police Department said in a post on social media on Sunday.

“We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them,” Sarasota police said.

“If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch.”

According to Livescience.com, manatees are sexually active for most of the year.

Recommended

They typically form “mating herds”, where up to a dozen males will circle a female before she chooses which bull to mate with.

These mating sessions can last for as long as two to four weeks, according to Livescience.

Police in Florida are begging people to stop interrupting manatees while they’re having sex

(Sarasota Police Department)

Manatees are listed as “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act, and it is illegal to touch or harass the large marine mammals, which are also known as sea cows.

Last year, more than 1,000 manatees died in Florida, according to figures released by the the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

More than half of the deaths were due to starvation, 103 were due to incidents with watercraft, and seven were caused by humans in rope entanglements or poaching, CBS News reported.

The record number of deaths were classified as an “unusual mortality event” by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The state wildlife department said poor water quality had caused the spread of harmful algal blooms.

More than 1,000 manatees died in Florida in 2021 - a record

(Associated Press)

The NOAA says understanding the unusually large number of deaths is crucial because it gives an indication of ocean health.

Recommended

Florida’s manatee population now stands at around 6,000, according to the Save the Manatee non-profit. 

The marine seagrasses that manatees survive on are being threatened by the impacts of the climate crisis, Save the Manatee says.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in