Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World lost three Central Parks of forest to wildfire every hour in 2021

Most of the fires burned in the far northern boreal forests — which could create a dangerous feedback loop that fuels even more planetary warming

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Wednesday 17 August 2022 17:08
Comments
Wildfires rage in France, thousands evacuated from homes

Last year, wildfires ripped through forests around the world, turning verdant landscapes into burn scars and displacing both people and wildlife.

A new analysis shows that nearly 36,000 square miles of forest worldwide were lost to fires in 2021 — the equivalent of about three times New York City’s Central Park every single hour.

That’s the second-fastest rate of forest loss to fires in the past 20 years, and a new signal of the havoc the climate crisis is wreaking on ecosystems and livelihoods.

New data from Global Forest Watch shows the extent of fire damage in forests last year – in total, fires contributed over a third of all tree cover loss documented in 2021, according to the non-profit World Resources Institute (WRI), which organizes the Global Forest Watch data.

But while all different kinds of forests, from rainforests to mountains, saw blazes, the boreal forest — the far northern forests characteristic of parts of Alaska, Canada and Russia — was the clear leader. Over 25,000 square miles of boreal forest burned last year, the highest amount in at least the past 20 years.

Recommended

Much of that loss, a full 20,000 square miles, was in Russia. Parts of Siberia saw intense fires last summer, spurred in part by intense heatwaves in the region made possible by rising planetary temperatures, notes WRI.

Parts of the boreal forest have been burning this year too, with massive fires recorded in Russia and Alaska. Alaska is actually experiencing one of its worst fire seasons in years, with millions of acres burned.

In addition to being spurred on by the climate crisis, these blazes can also fuel further climate crisis.

As the wildfires burn, they release tons of carbon from trees and soil back into the atmosphere — where it can help warm up the planet even more. Fires in boreal forests are particularly concerning, WRI notes, because they have a lot of carbon stored in their soils, potentially creating a dangerous feedback loop of warming.

In addition to the far northern regions, fires destroyed forests in tropical, subtropical and temperate areas as well. In particular, more than 4,200 square miles — three-and-a-half times the size of Yosemite National Park — burned in tropical forests last year.

Fires are a natural part of many landscapes, often started by lightning. Many ecosystems even rely on fires to periodically clean out dead trees and other piled-up vegetation, clearing the way for new seeds to sprout.

But as the climate crisis has pushed the planet outside of its normal operating parameters, fires have taken on a new ferocity. Higher temperatures and more intense drought — both of which are spurred on by a hotter world — can fuel more intense fires, with occasionally devastating consequences.

People can also start wildfires, some of which can spread out of control when they hit drier landscapes. In the tropics, WRI notes, most fires are started by people, sometimes escaping from flames used to clear areas that have already been cut down.

But the growing climate emergency is a main concern for many forest watchers. By 2050, the number of wildfires worldwide could rise by 30 per cent, according to a United Nations report from earlier this year. And all those fires will come with significant consequences.

Recommended

In addition to exacerbating the very same climate crisis that’s helping to spur them, the blazes can destroy communities and ecosystems. Smoke from wildfires is a significant public health risk, worsening medical issues like respiratory diseases.

And after a fire has died down, the remaining landscape can be extremely susceptible to erosion and flooding, raising the risk of landslides and even water contamination as dirt flows into watersheds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in