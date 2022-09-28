University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.

Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact.

Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.

It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis.

Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

The university’s careers service, which helps 14,000 students to boost employability and find jobs, announced the move in a new ethnical careers policy.

“Birkbeck Futures will not hold relationships of any kind with oil, gas or mining companies as part of our commitment to increased sustainability and addressing the climate crisis,” it said.

“This includes, but is not limited to, attendance at careers fairs and other recruitment opportunities, posting role vacancies, sponsorships and advertising.”

The policy added: “Job posts made by or on behalf of oil, gas or mining companies, in line with our commitment to sustainability and addressing the climate crisis, will not be approved by Birkbeck Talent.”

Julius Cassebaum from Birkbeck Futures said: “As the climate crisis continues, we are proud to help minimize exposure to those industries in any capacity that we can.”

The careers consultant added: “We hope that our commitment can be a stepping stone for other universities to follow suit soon.”

J Clarke from campaign group People and Planet said: “This win will be the first domino for UK universities ending the recruitment pipeline from education into the companies most responsible for the climate crisis and global environmental injustice.”