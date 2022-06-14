Nations funding new fossil fuel projects are "delusional", putting the world on track to miss vital climate targets, and feeding "the scourge of war", the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has warned.

In an address to the Austria World Summit on Tuesday morning, Mr Guterres said the world now "faces climate chaos", and called for all G20 governments to dismantle coal infrastructure and halt funding for any new fossil fuel exploration or infrastructure.

"To keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach, we must reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by mid-century," he said.

"But current national commitments will lead to an increase by almost 14 per cent this decade."

He accused governments in developed countries of "dragging their feet" on slashing emissions despite huge public concern as well as amid worsening warnings from scientists.

This he said current policy failures were "leading to a disconnect" between people and governments as the climate crisis worsens.

"New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional," he said.

"It will only further feed the scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe."

