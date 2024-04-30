G7 agrees to end coal-fired power plants by 2035

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The group of seven of the world’s biggest economies (G7) have agreed to put an end date on coal-fired power plants in a “historic” agreement which could pave the way for other countries to do the same.

In an ongoing ministerial meeting of the G7 in Turin, Italy, ministers agreed to phase out coal by 2035, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who is chairing the meeting, announced.

“There is a technical agreement, we will seal the final political deal on Tuesday,” Mr Fratin, who is also Italy’s energy minister, said.

Putting an end to coal – the most polluting of all fossil fuels – has been a contentious issue in international climate talks. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop28) in Dubai last year called for transitioning away from fossil fuels, but countries could not agree on a phase-out of coal, oil, or gas.

Proposals to end coal in earlier G7 meetings also often resulted in pushback from coal-dependent economies like Japan and Germany which rely on it for one-third of their electricity needs.

Andrew Bowie, a UK minister at the department for energy security and net zero, told Class CNBC in Turin that this was a “historic agreement”.

“So, to have the G7 nations come around the table to send that signal to the world – that we, the advanced economies of the world – are committed to phasing out coal by the early 2030s is quite incredible.”

Climate groups welcomed the decision but they said it was “too little, too late”, calling for an overall phase out of fossil fuels, which includes oil and gas.

“As the climate emergency demands they can’t just stop at coal: Fossil fuels are destroying people and planet and a commitment to rapidly phase out all fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas – is urgently needed,” Tracy Carty, global climate politics expert at Greenpeace International, said.