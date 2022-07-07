Gas pipeline explodes outside Houston
A natural gas pipeline has exploded in a rural area about 40 miles outsides Houston, according to Fort Bend County officials.
An image showed a massive tower of flames spiralling above a field.
The Fort Bend Precinct One Constable Chad Norvell tweeted that no injuries or structural damages were reported.
The fire is now out, according to the constable’s office.
Fort Bend fire officials had sent a hazmat team and asked people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
