Terrifying waterspouts spotted off coast of Florida
National Weather Service service issues warnings to boaters as ‘whirling’ columns of ‘air and water mist’ seen offshore
Massive waterspout spotted off Florida coast
Several massive waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Florida, with local officials issuing warnings to area boaters.
The spouts were caught on video in Destin, in the northeastern part of the state near the Alabama border, as the area was struck by lightning and storms on Tuesday morning.
A clip posted to Instagram at around 7am local time by @boo_freeman shows the beach in Destin with the sky covered by a huge, dark cloud hanging low on the horizon.
What looked like a tornado connected the water and the cloud. Known as a waterspout, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that the phenomenon is a “whirling column of air and water mist”.
Waterspouts in “fair weather” are connected with calmer conditions, while “tornadic” waterspouts take place during major thunderstorms and imitate the characteristics of a tornado, which can be harmful, particularly if they cross over land, according to the agency.
A number of waterspouts were seen in the Florida panhandle on Tuesday morning in Destin and Henderson Beach State Park, according to CBS.
The waterspouts near Destin moved away from the coastline after they had formed and didn’t cross over land.
The National Weather Service for Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida tweeted shortly after 7am on Tuesday: “Storms off of Destin are producing a large waterspout just offshore. This storm appears to be moving parallel to the coast off of Miramar Beach. Use caution if out boating this morning as other storms could also produce waterspout.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies