Waterspout appears over sea as storms hit Cornwall coast

A waterspout was caught on camera when it appeared over the sea as the Cornwall coast was hit by storms on Tuesday, 16 August.

Following weeks of dry, hot weather, the heatwave in the UK was broken by a downpour of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Footage recorded by Mark McCartney shows the scene as the waterspout whirled overhead near Fowey.

“It was all an amazing sight, remarkable,” McCartney said.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for England that evening, valid through to midnight.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.