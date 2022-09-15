Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Climate crisis ‘threatens rule of law and civilisation’, lawyers warn, in call to end fossil fuel links

Major British law firms are contributing to the climate crisis, the letter warns

Samuel Webb
Thursday 15 September 2022 17:24
Comments
UN climate change announcement

More than 170 prominent lawyers have signed a letter warning that breaching the 1.5C temperature goal established by the Paris Agreement could cause mass loss of life and the breakdown of the rule of law.

Backed by the Good Law Project, a not-for-profit organisation that uses the law to protect the interests of the public, and climate charity Plan B Earth, the open letter urges lawyers to commit to climate justice and cease any operations linked to fossil fuel companies.

The letter states: “The science is clear: continuing on current trajectories will lead us to breach the 1.5C temperature threshold and doing so presents intolerable risks.

“The City is one of the largest global centres for financing fossil fuel projects, assessed in 2019 as supporting at least 15 per cent of global emissions.

“Our lawyers advise on these deals and defend them in court, actively undermining the international community’s commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as a matter of urgency.”

Recommended

The letter cites the US Law Students for Climate Accountability’s report that issues each of the top 100 law firms with a climate score between A and F.

Many City of London law firms are included in the list. Four of the five ‘Magic Circle’ firms – the most prestigious London-headquartered multinational law firms – received an F.

The report reveals that the 100 firms facilitated $1.36 trillion in fossil fuel transactions, a $50 billion increase from the previous reported year. It also found that the top 100 firms litigated a total of 358 cases for fossil fuel clients in the past five years.

“It is unconscionable to pursue a course of conduct for short-term profit knowing that it exposes the public to intolerable risks of disaster,” the letter reads.

“As highlighted by a recent ruling in the US, companies which provide misleading information about the climate crisis or their own contribution to it may also face criminal prosecution.

Recommended

“Lawyers who support transactions inconsistent with the 1.5˚C limit expose themselves and their clients to substantial legal risk, as well as the real-world risk of catastrophe.

“Instead, lawyers must use their influence for good, supporting their clients in making the urgent transformation to business practices that are required to avert disaster.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in