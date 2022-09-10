Earth barrelling towards multiple ‘irreversible’ climate tipping points under current warming rate, study says
‘Risks can be reduced significantly by rapidly cutting greenhouse gas emissions, starting immediately’
The Earth’s current warming rate due to greenhouse gas emissions could lead to the planet crossing several “irreversible” climate tipping points by the 2030s, a new study warned.
The research, published in the journal Science, calls for limiting additional warming “as much as possible” as risks of irreversible damage to the planet increase with each tenth of a degree of further warming.
“Our new work provides compelling evidence that the world must radically accelerate decarbonising the economy to limit the risk of crossing climate tipping points,” Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, said in a statement.
