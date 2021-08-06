✕ Close Turkey's wildfires rage-on for the 9th day in a row

Thousands of people have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens, amid the worst heatwave in the country for decades.

Greek authorities have warned of more fires on Friday with emergency services forecasting strong winds and searing temperatures.

Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland are due to arrive today and through the weekend. Fire crews and planes from Cyprus were already in the country.

In neighbouring Turkey, hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain fires that swept through the country’s southern and southwestern coasts. At least eight people have been killed in the fires, described as the country’s worst in living memory.