Greece and Turkey fires – live: Thousands more flee blaze outside Athens as ‘extreme fire warning’ issued
Latest updates as wildfires rage for fourth day
Thousands of people have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens, amid the worst heatwave in the country for decades.
Greek authorities have warned of more fires on Friday with emergency services forecasting strong winds and searing temperatures.
Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland are due to arrive today and through the weekend. Fire crews and planes from Cyprus were already in the country.
In neighbouring Turkey, hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain fires that swept through the country’s southern and southwestern coasts. At least eight people have been killed in the fires, described as the country’s worst in living memory.
Indian minister who joined mission to rescue people stranded by floods has to be airlifted himself
A politician from central India had to be airlifted by an army chopper after he was left stranded while on a rescue mission in a flood-ravaged district on Thursday, Shweta Sharma writes.
Narottam Mishra, home minister of the local Madhya Pradesh state government and a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was in the state’s Datia district to survey the flood situation and help those stranded.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr Mishra can be seen tied to a harness and braving strong gusts as he is airlifted after finding himself in the unexpected situation.
Indian minister who joined mission to rescue people stranded by floods has to be airlifted himself
An opposition politician mocks Narottam Mishra being airlifted, calls him 'Spider-Man'
More than 1,000 homes in North Korea destroyed amid heavy rains – state TV
Heavy rains in northeast North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported.
This week’s downpour struck several areas on the east coast, including North and South Hamgyong provinces, state broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday.
Hundreds of acres of farmlands have been destroyed as a result of the heavy rainfall and flooding, raising concerns about the possible impact on food supplies in North Korea.
Footage released by state media showed houses submerged up to their roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.
The broadcast made no mention of any casualties.
Turkey marks ninth day of wildfires as blazes continue to ravage country
Wildfires have ravaged through Turkey for the past nine days, seeing some 187 forest fires, and 13 fires erupt since July 28 as the blazes continue to bear down on the southern provinces.
Scorching heat and strong winds have fuelled the fires, writes Kate Gill.
Firefighters were finally able to control fire a fire outside the compound of a coal-fueled power plant after battling it for 11-hours yesterday, forcing evacuations by boats and cars.
Watch: Turkey marks ninth day of wildfires as blazes continue to ravage country
Wildfires have ravaged through Turkey for the past nine days, seeing some 187 forest fires, and 13 fires erupt since July 28 as the blazes continue to bear down on the southern provinces. Scorching heat and strong winds have fuelled the fires.Firefighters were finally able to control fire a fire outside the compound of a coal-fueled power plant after battling it for 11-hours yesterday, forcing evacuations by boats and cars.Temperatures in the resort town of Marmaris reached an all-time high of 45.5C this week.The total death toll from the blazes stands at eight people, while countless animals have been killed.
July worst on record for wildfires since at least 2003, scientists say
Last month was the world’s worst July for wildfires since at least 2003, scientists have told The Guardian.
Driven by extreme heat and prolonged drought, the ignition of forests and grasslands released 343 megatonnes of carbon. That’s about a fifth higher than the month’s previous global peak, set in 2014.
“This stands out by a clear margin,” said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist in the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, told the paper. “The July global total this year is the highest since our records began in 2003.”
More than half of the carbon came from two regions – North America and Siberia – that have experienced unusually hot and dry weather this year.
Town burns to ashes in Northern California wildfire
Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbours volunteered to move furniture, colourful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.
Now, it’s ashes.
As hot, bone-dry, gusty weather hit California, the state’s largest current wildfire raged through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.
The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend but that good news came too late for Gorman. “It’s just completely devastating. We’ve lost our home, my business, our whole downtown area is gone,” she told AP news agency.
Earth’s vital signs have worsened, scientists who declared climate emergency say
#ICYMI
Almost two years ago, 11,000 scientists in 153 countries came together to declare that the world is facing a climate emergency. Now, the research team behind the declaration warn that Earth’s “vital signs” have continued to deteriorate, writes Daisy Dunne.
In a new assessment, the scientists say that “there has been an unprecedented surge in climate-related disasters since 2019” – including “record-shattering heatwaves and wildfires in Australia and the western US”, “extraordinary hurricanes” and “devastating cyclones” in parts of Asia and Africa.
“Most of the factors that we track, we call them ‘planetary vital signs’, have gotten worse,” Dr William Ripple, lead author of the assessment and distinguished professor of ecology at Oregon State University, told The Independent.
Scientists who declared climate emergency say Earth’s vital signs have worsened
‘It’s surprising that climate change impacts are happening so fast around the world,’ lead scientist tells The Independent
‘In less than 45 minutes, our village was gone'
Families in the Turkish village of Kalemler have described how wildfires devastated their community and homes.
One resident told Middle East Eye: “We have lost everything. Our house, cattle, furnishings.
“We have only a goat, whose eyes can’t see properly due to ashes, whose hairs were partially burnt.”
Kalemler is 15km from Antalya’s Manavgat, a popular tourism spot and just one of more than 100 villages and towns across Turkey that have been ravaged by wildfires.
“In less than 45 minutes, our village was gone,” said Mustafa Cansiz, a Kalemler official.
“Fifty-eight houses were destroyed. A never-seen catastrophe.”
‘Extreme fire warning’ issued for Friday
The Civil Protection Authority has issued an “extreme fire warning” for Friday as temperatures continued to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.
“If there are even few people who have reservations about whether climate change is real, I call on them to come here and see the intensity of the phenomena,” Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Ilia, where a blaze on Wednesday threatened Ancient Olympia.
Dozens of towns and villages have been evacuated since Tuesday, from the outskirts of Athens to the island of Evia near the capital, and in the Peloponnese, as a protracted heatwave and strengthening winds fuelled more than 150 wildfires in recent days.
Gold Rush-era towns being wiped off the map by Dixie Fire blaze
As the devastating Dixie Fire rips through California, residents are facing more than just the loss of their homes and businesses – a valuable piece of the region’s heritage is also being destroyed, writes Helen Elfer.
Two Gold Rush-era towns have been levelled already: Greenville and Rush Bar, both in Plumas County, have suffered huge losses as historic buildings were claimed by the wildfire.
The Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire burning in California, has been tearing through the region for three weeks, burning more than 278,000 acres and creating devastation in the communities it has hit.
Gold Rush-era towns being wiped off the map by Dixie Fire blaze
Historic buildings have been engulfed by the devastating wildfire
Athens clouded in thick smoke as country braces for fourth day of wildfires
The skies of Athens were once again clouded by thick smoke from wildfires on the northern outskirts of the capital, which burst back into life on Thursday after dying down earlier in the week.
On the country’s main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece, firefighters attempt to use the road as a barrier to stop the flames advancing before water-dropping planes could resume at first light.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies