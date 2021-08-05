✕ Close Firefighters battle wildfire overnight on Greek island of Evia

Greek authorities ordered more evacuations on an island near Athens on Thursday and battled a blaze near the site of the ancient Olympic Games in the western Peloponnese as wildfires raged for a third day.

Temperatures of more than 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and strong winds have fanned more than 150 wildfires in different areas of the country in recent days, adding to the blazes in Turkey and other areas of the Mediterranean.

More than a dozen villages have been evacuated on the island of Evia near Athens since Tuesday, with some 85 people rescued by boat from a beach, as the wildfire scorched pine trees and sent clouds of ashes and smoke spiralling into the air. Miles away, skies in Athens were darkened.

On Wednesday afternoon the island’s monastery of St David the Elder was surrounded by flames.

Three monks stayed in the monastery, despite being told by police, local authorities and the fire brigade to evacuate. They said they stayed to defend it with the help of locals.

“The situation is critical. The flames rise up to 30 and 40 metres in the forest area and have surrounded the monastery. We can’t breathe from the smoke,” the abbot told AMNA.

Authorities cleared more people on Evia today as church bells rang, warning that the fire was approaching. More than 170 firefighters with 52 engines and six aircraft were operating in the area. Two villages were evacuated in the Peloponnese region on Wednesday as a blaze raged near the archaeological site of the ancient Olympics.

After an all-night battle with the flames, firefighters appeared to have saved the site in ancient Olympia, with the ancient treasures out of danger, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told ANT1 television.