Greece and Turkey fires – live: Evacuations under way, Olympia saved and monks refuse to leave burning island
Latest updates as wildfires rage for third day
Greek authorities ordered more evacuations on an island near Athens on Thursday and battled a blaze near the site of the ancient Olympic Games in the western Peloponnese as wildfires raged for a third day.
Temperatures of more than 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and strong winds have fanned more than 150 wildfires in different areas of the country in recent days, adding to the blazes in Turkey and other areas of the Mediterranean.
More than a dozen villages have been evacuated on the island of Evia near Athens since Tuesday, with some 85 people rescued by boat from a beach, as the wildfire scorched pine trees and sent clouds of ashes and smoke spiralling into the air. Miles away, skies in Athens were darkened.
On Wednesday afternoon the island’s monastery of St David the Elder was surrounded by flames.
Three monks stayed in the monastery, despite being told by police, local authorities and the fire brigade to evacuate. They said they stayed to defend it with the help of locals.
“The situation is critical. The flames rise up to 30 and 40 metres in the forest area and have surrounded the monastery. We can’t breathe from the smoke,” the abbot told AMNA.
Authorities cleared more people on Evia today as church bells rang, warning that the fire was approaching. More than 170 firefighters with 52 engines and six aircraft were operating in the area. Two villages were evacuated in the Peloponnese region on Wednesday as a blaze raged near the archaeological site of the ancient Olympics.
After an all-night battle with the flames, firefighters appeared to have saved the site in ancient Olympia, with the ancient treasures out of danger, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told ANT1 television.
Spanish Air Force footage shows battle against blaze
The Spanish Air Force has posted a video showing its ‘Corsarios’ aircraft tackling the wildfires in Turkey.
The Spanish Government’s España en Turquía Twitter account posted: “For the third day our #corsarios are in battle with the wildfires along with our Turkish allies!
“It is an honor to be in combat with these wildfires shoulder to shoulder with our friends and allies!!!”
For the third day our #corsarios ☠ are in battle with the wildfires🔥🔥 along with our turkish allies!! Let's go!!!💧💧💧 #Getthatfire 💧💧#SpainwithTurkey 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇪🇦🇪🇦 https://t.co/iIQ9qPba1B— España en Turquía (@EmbEspTurquia) August 5, 2021
Orange smoke clouds fill sky in resort town of Marmaris
Orange smoke clouds fill the sky in the resort town of Marmaris in this incredible footage – as wildfires continue to rage in southern Turkey.
The town has seen record temperatures in recent days, with the mercury regularly above 40C. This hasn’t helped to stop the fires from spreading, which have been aided by the dry conditions and strong winds in the region.
Neighbouring Greece has also been hit badly by forest fires, with residents having to be evacuated from the island of Evia.
Turkish power plant saved from blaze
Flames that threatened a coal-fired power station in Turkey’s fire-ravaged southwest have been extinguished, local authorities said today.
Workers and residents were evacuated overnight by ship when a fire broke out on the grounds of the Kemerkoy power plant.
Firefighters continued to battle blazes which President Tayyip Erdogan has described as the worst Turkey has suffered, devastating tens of thousands of hectares of forest and forcing thousands of Turks and tourists to flee.
Eight people have died since the fires first broke out last week and environmentalists had warned of fresh danger as the flames encroached on the power plant.
“The fire in thermal power plant yard has been put out. There were no explosions in the plant and no chemicals were spread,” the western coastal municipality of Mugla said in a statement.
“The toughest part lies ahead”
Earlier today Citizens Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said: "We will continue the battle all day in order to contain all the fronts and extinguish the fire. The conditions are difficult.”
He described firefighters efforts as “heroic”.
Last night Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias warned: "We are making a titanic effort on many fronts.
"The toughest part lies ahead of us, the next days and weeks will be even harder. Our key target is to protect human lives."
Thousands evacuated from Athens suburb as wildfires rage
Thousands of people have been evacuated from Varibobi, a northeastern suburb of Athens, write Marina Rigou in Athens and Nikolia Apostolou. Read their report here:
Thousands evacuated from Athens suburb as fires rage amid worst heatwave in 30 years
More than 40 fires are burning across Greece, write Marina Rigou in Athens and Nikolia Apostolou in Kalamata
Smoke plumes seen from space
The EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) said smoke plumes from the fires are clearly visible in satellite imagery crossing the Eastern Mediterranean Basin from southern Turkey.
CAMS data shows that the daily total Fire Radiative Power (FRP) for Turkey has reached “unprecedented” levels in 18 years.
The service’s scientists also report that the wildfires are emitting large amounts of smoke pollution into the atmosphere.
Video shows ‘heartbreaking’ wildfires on Greek island
This harrowing footage shows the raging fires on the Greek island of Evia. It was posted by climate activist Dr Lucky Tran, who wrote: “The scenes of the climate crisis this summer have been absolutely heartbreaking.”
Cyprus and France have sent disaster relief reinforcements and two aircraft from Sweden are expected later today as firefighters braced for another difficult day.
Wildfire on the Greek island of Evia. The scenes of the climate crisis this summer have been absolutely heartbreaking.pic.twitter.com/OJF8ZKjJvo— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) August 4, 2021
