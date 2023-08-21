New ‘extreme’ wildfire risk alert sounded in Greece as five villages are evacuated

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greek authorities have warned of an “extreme” wildfire risk around capital Athens as strong winds have renewed burning infernos and prompted evacuations in five northern villages.

The alert was issued for areas around Athens and other parts of southern Greece on Monday as the large summer wildfire, which has already destroyed several homes over the weekend, was feared to have come dangerously close to residential areas.

A wildfire, which ignited near the town of Alexandroupolis over the weekend, led to evacuations in eight villages that were emptied on Saturday due to the advancing flames.

Some 200 firefighters, assisted by 16 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers and police, were battling the blaze near Alexandroupolis.

Local authorities said about half a dozen outlying houses and outbuildings were badly damaged in two of the evacuated villages, as well as a church.

Sections of a major highway were closed for a second day as smoke reduced visibility, while Alexandroupolis residents were advised to keep their windows shut.

Greece’s minister for civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said on Sunday that firefighters, police, army personnel and volunteers were “waging an intense battle” in the Alexandroupolis area, and called for extreme public vigilance throughout the country on Monday.

“No outdoors work that could trigger a fire will be permitted,” he said. “We must all protect our country.”

Across the border in Turkey, the governor of Erdine province declared Sunday that the border crossing at Ipsala had been closed until further notice due to the fires.

The fresh alert comes as the Meteo weather service forecasts another round of high temperatures in Greece this week, with mercury expected to reach or even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in certain areas.

Warm air masses hovering over the Eastern Mediterranean are expected to raise temperatures by 2-5C above the usual for this time of year.

Greece has been suffering from wildfires for weeks now as record-shattering temperatures driven by the climate crisis led to a massive surge in wildfires this year in several countries.

While Greece suffers destructive wildfires every summer, scientists said increasing temperatures are making them more frequent and prolonged.

Last month, a large wildfire on the resort island of Rhodes forced the evacuation of some 20,000 tourists.

Days later, two air force pilots were killed when their water-dropping plane crashed while diving low to tackle a blaze on the island of Evia. Another three wildfire-related deaths have been recorded this summer.

Apart from Greece and other European countries, Canada is also witnessing its worst wildfire season on record this year with fires raging for months now. Meanwhile, wildfires in Hawaii’s Maui have killed 114 people.

Additional reporting by agencies