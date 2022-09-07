Climate change putting supply of green fuels at risk, study warns

Climate change is putting the availability of green fuels at risk, according to new research.

A study found that as temperatures rise, the window of opportunity to maximise the use of biomass from plants, wood and waste as a renewable energy source and an alternative to petrochemicals is closing.

Published in the journal Nature and led by researchers at the universities of York and Fudan, in China, the study, Delayed use of bioenergy crops might threaten climate and food security, investigated the sustainability of biomass exploitation.