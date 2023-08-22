Greg Abbott sent migrant bus to LA in the middle of tropical storm Hilary

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a bus of migrants to Los Angeles even as the city prepared for the impact of tropical storm Hilary.

The bus carrying the migrants left Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, arriving at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles at 6.45pm on Monday, according to the office of LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Ms Bass noted in a statement that she had been warning area residents to prepare for the storm when the bus took off.

Hurricane Hilary made landfall at the Baja California peninsula in Mexico before being downgraded to a tropical storm before it crossed into the US.

It’s the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years and has led to rainfall and major flooding.

“It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning,” Ms Bass said on Monday. “As I stood with state and local leaders warning Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the worst of the coming storm, the Governor of Texas sent families and toddlers straight for us on a path through extreme weather conditions.”

Ms Bass added that Mr Abbott is well aware of the dangers posed by adverse weather conditions he “has to deal with this threat on an annual basis”.

“This is a despicable act beyond politics,” she said.

“This evening, Los Angeles received another bus from Texas,” she wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm. Evil.”

The office of the mayor said it was the ninth such bus to arrive in LA this year. A number of nonprofit groups and city agencies have taken on the role of helping the migrants.

Mr Abbott started sending migrants on buses to Democratic strongholds such as New York City, Chicago, and Washington DC last year.

He was criticised in June after 42 migrants, several of them children, spent 23 hours on a bus to get to Los Angeles without food or water.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status,” he said in a statement at the time. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

In June, Ms Bass argued that Mr Abbott was “using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games”.

“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us,” she said at the time. “Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives.”