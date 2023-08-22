✕ Close Crews work to clear mud and debris from California roads after Storm Hilary

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Storm Hilary brought a year’s worth of rain to Death Valley in a single day – the wettest 24 hours on record for the region – as it caused dangerous flooding, major mudslides and toppled trees across California.

Hilary, now downgraded to a post-tropical storm, dumped 2.2 inches over Death Valley on Sunday, which is the average yearly precipitation for the region.

While no fatalities have been reported, dramatic scenes showed rescuers reaching people through roads covered in mud and debris.

In Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, rescuers drove a bulldozer through mud to a swamped care home and rescued 14 residents by scooping them up. In Palm Springs, officials revealed that the storm had fully cut off the area.

After hammering California, Hilary headed northward, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states.

Nevada experienced its rainiest tropical system in state history with 9.2 inches of rain on Lee Canyon – almost double the last record of 4.36 inches back in 1906.

Forecasters said the threat for flooding in states farther north was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localised torrential rains on Tuesday.