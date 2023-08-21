Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As many as 14 people have been rescued from a riverbed in San Diego in southern California as storm Hilary brought massive flooding to the area.

The rescue took place on Sunday night in the area near the Morena Boulevard Bridge in Mission Valley, according to NBC 7.

Firefighters and lifeguards responded to a call reporting that about 20 people were stuck in the river, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

A smaller team was initially sent out to confirm the report before a full water rescue was set in motion, with several swift water teams arriving at the scene and finding 14 people on an island in the river.

They were each rescued one by one, SDFD Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy told NBC7. Two of them were evaluated for possible injuries.

The report came in at about 8.12pm from the San Diego River, with 31 people being sent to the area, including swift water rescue teams from the California Office of Emergency Services, according to Fox5.

The rescue efforts continued until about 10.30pm. No one had to be taken to hospital.

“Tonight, we might be back here again as the rivers rise up,” Mr Eddy said. “It could mean that there are more people individually higher up the river too, as it goes, but we are here all night. We have 10 river rescue teams set up.”

A number of the victims walked out of the water on their own, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. One of them came out of the water reaching their knees, with the rest getting help from emergency responders.

Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California since Hurricane Nora in 1997, brought severe rain and strong winds, leading to river flooding.

The eye of the storm struck San Diego at around 5pm on Sunday before it moved on towards Riverside County to the Northeast, according to Fox5.

The rainfall was expected to continue on Monday morning as the edge of the storm leaves the area.

Ahead of Hilary’s arrival, officials in San Diego focused on bringing people living in encampments to inclement weather shelters.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said all of those rescued Sunday were living in an encampment in the area.