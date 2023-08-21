Jump to content

Liveupdated1692594650

Tropical Storm Hilary live: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits as California braced for ‘life-threatening’ floods

Remnants of Hurricane Hilary brought floods in Mexico and California as tropical storm’s path passed over San Diego and Los Angeles

Josh Marcus,Stuti Mishra
Monday 21 August 2023 06:10
Comments

California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern is bringing dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.

The remnants of the hurricane made landfall on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles norther of Ensenada, Mexico, according to forecasters.

As California began experiencing the worst of the storm on Sunday afternoon, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in Ventura County.

Even before the centre of the storm began passing over land, Mexico’s Baja peninsula was inundated, with flood waters washing layers of earth over towns like Santa Rosalía.

The storm is expected to dissipate on Monday.

1692594650

Las Vegas airport loses power as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives

Inclement weather conditions from Tropical Storm Hilary have partially knocked out power to Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport, according to local reporters.

Stuti Mishra21 August 2023 06:10
1692593451

'Life-threatening’ flooding in parts of Ventura County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has said that there is “life-threatening flooding” in Ventura County

The office said there is “dangerous flooding” is in the area between Point Dume, Point Mugu, Camarillo, Westlake Village, Somis and Spanish Hills.

“This is life-threatening flooding.”

Stuti Mishra21 August 2023 05:50
1692592339

Biden issues statement on storm Hilary

President Joe Biden has urged residents to take storm Hilary "seriously" assuring that his administration is monitoring the developing situation.

"As soon as Tropical Storm Hilary’s path became clear, my Administration took immediate action to prepare: deploying personnel and supplies, and planning rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts," Mr Biden wrote on Twitter.

"My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance and will continue coordinating with California, Nevada, and Arizona. We will also continue monitoring the Southern California earthquake and any resulting impacts."

Stuti Mishra21 August 2023 05:32
1692590510

Photo shows packed California State Operations Center monitoring Tropical Storm Hilary

California has mobilised numerous resources to respond to Tropical Storm Hilary, including declaring a state disaster, activating national guardsmen, and embedded a federal FEMA team with state officials.

Monitoring the action are numerous state employees at the State Operations Center.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 05:01
1692586910

Drone footage shows flooding in Mexico as Tropical Storm Hilary continues

Tropical Storm Hilary is now moving into the US.

The storm left behind flooding across Mexico’s Baja peninsula, as captured in drone footage by Jordan Hall.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 04:01
1692583310

‘Do not tempt fate,’ National Weather Service warns of Storm Hilary

The National Weather Service on Sunday warned people not to “tempt fate” by driving through flooded roadways unless absolutely necessary, sharing a video of flooding in the normally arid desert city of Palm Springs.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 03:01
1692579650

Hospital running on generator power as LA begins to flood

The heart of Tropical Storm Hilary is beginning to pass over Las Angeles and throughout Southern California.

Heavy rains from the storm are causing flooding around the region, including at Rancho Mirage’s Eisenhower hospital, which is running on generator power, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 02:00
1692577850

Death Valley receives ‘unprecedented’ levels of rain from Hilary

Flash flooding shut down California’s famous Death Valley National Park, as Tropical Storm Hilary brings unusual weather conditions throughout the Southwest.

The National Parks Service said in a statement it received an inch of rain by the middle of Sunday and expected “unprecedented” levels of precipitation overnight, the agency said in a statement to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 01:30
1692575810

‘It wasn’t the rain that was causing damage but the storm surge'

As California prepares for the worst of Tropical Storm Hilary to arrive, Mexico is beginning to deal with its aftermath.

Dangerous seas caused extensive damage in the remote western edge of Baja California Sur.

“It wasn’t the rain that was causing damage but the storm surge,” Erick Zúñiga Rojas, a local delegate for the Mulegé municipality, told The New York Times. “All the flooding was coming from the ocean.”

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 00:56
1692573990

Street flooding seen in Sherman Oaks as Hilary arrives in LA

Heavy street flooding has begin in Los Angeles with the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.

FOX LA reporter Christine Devine captured footage of emergency vehicles driving through the waters.

Josh Marcus21 August 2023 00:26

