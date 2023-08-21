✕ Close California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern is bringing dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.

The remnants of the hurricane made landfall on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles norther of Ensenada, Mexico, according to forecasters.

As California began experiencing the worst of the storm on Sunday afternoon, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in Ventura County.

Even before the centre of the storm began passing over land, Mexico’s Baja peninsula was inundated, with flood waters washing layers of earth over towns like Santa Rosalía.

The storm is expected to dissipate on Monday.