Tropical Storm Hilary live: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits as California braced for ‘life-threatening’ floods
Remnants of Hurricane Hilary brought floods in Mexico and California as tropical storm’s path passed over San Diego and Los Angeles
California prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Hurricane Hilary has now weakened into a tropical storm, according to forecasters, but officials warn that the weather pattern is bringing dangerous conditions to coastal Mexico and the US Southwest.
The remnants of the hurricane made landfall on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles norther of Ensenada, Mexico, according to forecasters.
As California began experiencing the worst of the storm on Sunday afternoon, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in Ventura County.
Even before the centre of the storm began passing over land, Mexico’s Baja peninsula was inundated, with flood waters washing layers of earth over towns like Santa Rosalía.
The storm is expected to dissipate on Monday.
Las Vegas airport loses power as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives
Inclement weather conditions from Tropical Storm Hilary have partially knocked out power to Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport, according to local reporters.
'Life-threatening’ flooding in parts of Ventura County
The National Weather Service (NWS) has said that there is “life-threatening flooding” in Ventura County
The office said there is “dangerous flooding” is in the area between Point Dume, Point Mugu, Camarillo, Westlake Village, Somis and Spanish Hills.
“This is life-threatening flooding.”
Biden issues statement on storm Hilary
President Joe Biden has urged residents to take storm Hilary "seriously" assuring that his administration is monitoring the developing situation.
"As soon as Tropical Storm Hilary’s path became clear, my Administration took immediate action to prepare: deploying personnel and supplies, and planning rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts," Mr Biden wrote on Twitter.
"My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance and will continue coordinating with California, Nevada, and Arizona. We will also continue monitoring the Southern California earthquake and any resulting impacts."
Photo shows packed California State Operations Center monitoring Tropical Storm Hilary
California has mobilised numerous resources to respond to Tropical Storm Hilary, including declaring a state disaster, activating national guardsmen, and embedded a federal FEMA team with state officials.
Monitoring the action are numerous state employees at the State Operations Center.
Drone footage shows flooding in Mexico as Tropical Storm Hilary continues
Tropical Storm Hilary is now moving into the US.
The storm left behind flooding across Mexico’s Baja peninsula, as captured in drone footage by Jordan Hall.
‘Do not tempt fate,’ National Weather Service warns of Storm Hilary
The National Weather Service on Sunday warned people not to “tempt fate” by driving through flooded roadways unless absolutely necessary, sharing a video of flooding in the normally arid desert city of Palm Springs.
Hospital running on generator power as LA begins to flood
The heart of Tropical Storm Hilary is beginning to pass over Las Angeles and throughout Southern California.
Heavy rains from the storm are causing flooding around the region, including at Rancho Mirage’s Eisenhower hospital, which is running on generator power, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Death Valley receives ‘unprecedented’ levels of rain from Hilary
Flash flooding shut down California’s famous Death Valley National Park, as Tropical Storm Hilary brings unusual weather conditions throughout the Southwest.
The National Parks Service said in a statement it received an inch of rain by the middle of Sunday and expected “unprecedented” levels of precipitation overnight, the agency said in a statement to The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
‘It wasn’t the rain that was causing damage but the storm surge'
As California prepares for the worst of Tropical Storm Hilary to arrive, Mexico is beginning to deal with its aftermath.
Dangerous seas caused extensive damage in the remote western edge of Baja California Sur.
“It wasn’t the rain that was causing damage but the storm surge,” Erick Zúñiga Rojas, a local delegate for the Mulegé municipality, told The New York Times. “All the flooding was coming from the ocean.”
Street flooding seen in Sherman Oaks as Hilary arrives in LA
Heavy street flooding has begin in Los Angeles with the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.
FOX LA reporter Christine Devine captured footage of emergency vehicles driving through the waters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies