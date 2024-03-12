Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by the Swedish police for blocking the entrance to parliament for a second day along with other climate activists.

Ms Thunberg, who was in a sit-down protest against “political inaction” over the spiralling climate crisis, was picked up by two police officers and dragged away from the parliament building, Reuters reported.

The officers left her on the ground some 20m away from the door she had been obstructing.

This was the second day of the protest after Ms Thunberg and other climate activists staged a similar demonstration on Monday. They left in the afternoon but reassembled at the gate on Tuesday morning, prompting police action.

The 21-year-old climate activist started her campaign in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, which later became a global youth movement with Ms Thunberg receiving a Nobel Prize in 2019.

This is the latest protest where she has been dragged away by the police with demonstrations in London last year leading to a public order offence.

A British court acquitted her last month after the judge ruled the police had no power to arrest her and others at a protest in London last year.