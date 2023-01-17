Greta Thunberg detained during coal mine protest in Germany

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained during protests at a coal mine in Germany, police have said.

The globally renowned campaigner was detained on Tuesday while demonstrating against the planned destruction of the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of the Garzweiler 2 opencast coal mine.

The 20-year-old, who joined thousands of others taking part in the two-year protests last week, had been physically escorted away from the village by police on Sunday after refusing to comply with a request to leave.

But following the village’s eviction, protesters returned on Tuesday to demonstrate at the mine, which has become a flashpoint for tensions over Germany’s energy policies in the face of the climate and inflationary crises.

Police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia were photographed carrying Ms Thunberg away from the mine, and she was later seen sitting alone on a police bus.

According to reports, the initiator of the global School Strike for Climate campaign had been sat with a group of protesters near the edge of the mine – into which one activist was claimed by police to have jumped.

“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding one activist had jumped into the mine.

Footage showed a police officer telling the group: “We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate.”

It was not yet clear what would happen to Ms Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether the activist who jumped into the mine was injured, the spokesperson said.

The government’s plans to demolish Lutzerath are part of a “compromise” deal reached with energy giant RWE last year allowing it to destroy the abandoned village in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

The Green Party, which has power both locally and in the ruling national coalition, argues that the deal fulfills many of environmentalists’ demands and has saved five other villages from demolition.

But protesters have squatted in the village for two years, and violent clashes were reported at the village as police sought to clear it last week, with scores of people allegedly injured.

Ms Thunberg has called the deal “shameful” and accused Germany of “really embarrassing itself right now”, saying: “The most affected people are clear, the science is clear, we need to keep the carbon in the ground.

“When governments and corporations are acting like this, are actively destroying the environment, putting countless pf people at risk, the people step up.”

