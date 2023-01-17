Greta Thunberg news – live: Climate activist detained during protest in Germany
Swedish climate activist has hit out at German government’s ‘shameful’ deal to demolish coal village
Greta Thunberg has been detained during a protest at a coal mine in Germany.
The Swedish climate activist was photographed being carried away from the mine in North Rhine-Westphalia by multiple police offiers and was later witnessed sitting alone on a large police bus.
Demonstrators have long opposed the deal struck by the German government to demolish the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of the Garzweiler 2 coal mine – but protests came to a head last week as police cleared the village, leading to violent clashes.
Ms Thunberg was among 11 demonstrators forcibly ejected by police on Sunday, and was again carried away by officers on Tuesday after police claimed she was among a group of demonstrators who “rushed towards the ledge” of the opencast mine.
It was not yet clear what would happen to Ms Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether an activist who supposedly jumped into the mine was injured, Aachen Police said.
Greta Thunberg forcibly removed from protest site two days earlier
This is not the Swedish activist’s first brush with German police in recent days.
Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed from the protest site at Luetzerath by police officers after they refused to comply with orders to vacate the area, local newspaper Bild reported.
Ms Thunberg left the coal mine site at 5.10pm local time and headed to the nearby village of Keyenberg. My colleague Stuti Mishra has more in this report:
More than 70 police officers and nine climate activists have been reportedly injured during clashes between the two sides
Police officers pictured carrying activist away
Here are images from the scene taken by photojournalist, showing Greta Thunberg being carried away by police officers and sitting alone on what is reportedly a large police bus:
Greta Thunberg detained during coal mine protest in Germany, police say
Here is what the police have said about Greta Thunberg’s detention, while protesting the expansion of a coal mine in North Rhine-Westphalia and destruction of a nearby village.
“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding that one activist had jumped into the mine.
Footage showed a police officer telling the group: “We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate.”
