Typhoon Mawar, a powerful storm that could deliver the biggest hit in two decades to the US territory in the Pacific, approaching Guam (NASA)

An intensifying typhoon Mawar is barreling toward Guam today, threatening to slam into the US territory as the strongest storm there in decades.

The typhoon is expected to strike the island this afternoon local time, making a direct landfall.

Heavy rains and winds have already lashed many communities on the 549 sq km island as many houses lost power and some to the south had lost water service.

Residents are stockpiling supplies, have battened down windows and abandoned wood and tin homes for emergency shelters.

Mawar has been described as “one that will be remembered for decades”, said Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist from the weather service in Guam.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration and anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere ahead of the typhoon.

Mawar was forecast to arrive as a Category 4 storm with winds of around 225 kph but could possibly strengthen to a Category 5, the most powerful.

The last time a Category 5 made a direct hit on Guam was 1962.