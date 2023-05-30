Typhoon Mawar – latest: Thousands evacuated as cyclone ‘Betty’ passes over Philippines island
Mawar is moving northwest at a speed of 10kmh
Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar
Over 4,800 people have been evacuated, schools and offices were shut and flights halted in the Philippines as typhoon Mawar passes over the country's eastern waters.
Mawar, now known as Betty locally, is expected to move “generally northwestward” as it affects the Batanes islands and coastal parts of Luzon island, the country's most populated province.
While the typhoon is not making direct landfall in the Philippines, it is expected to bring up to 4 inches of rain to some regions as authorities prepare aid and issue warnings for landslides, thunderstorms and flooding.
The cyclone, the strongest so far of 2023, has weakened from its status as a "super typhoon" last week but is "still maintaining strength" while moving slowly over parts of the Philippines, the state weather agency said.
Typhoon Mawar was last spotted 315km east of Basco in Batanes, the northernmost islands of the Philippines.
Weather advisories have also been issued by Taiwan and Japan as the typhoon is set to exit the Philippines in next two days.
Last week, Mawar wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam, with harsh winds and heavy rains bringing flooding, widespread damage to property and power cuts.
Typhoon Mawar lashes Taiwan
Typhoon Mawar lashed Taiwan's eastern coast with wind, rain and large waves on Tuesday, but largely skirted the island.
With waves crashing on the shoreline, residents of Taiwanese fishing town Yilan secured boats and homes against the stormy conditions.
"I will not worry. The typhoon won't make landfall now. The typhoon will move northward from the sea in the east of Taiwan," Wang Jian-chi, a fishing boat owner told AP.
"Its strength has also weakened. And there is no wind and waves in the fishing port at present. I don't think it will affect us," he said.
The coastguard said precautions were being taken just in case.
"We have issued a high surf warning. The wind and wave are very strong. We hope that beachgoers won't come near the beach and embankment at this moment. We will also send coast guard personnel to patrol the port to warn beachgoers," said coast guard officer Wang Hsing-chieh as he patrolled the port with his team.
Government building collapses in Cagayan Island
Heavy rains and winds damaged a government building in the Cagayan region of the Philippines yesterday as typhoon Mawar brings extreme weather to the northern region of the archipelago.
The paper milling building of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, situated in Santa Ana, Cagayan, collapsed under heavy winds, reported Rappler quoting the region’s provincial office.
Santa Ana is under alert for heavy gusts of wind from typhoon Mawar, locally known as Betty.
What parts of Philippines are affected by typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar, locally referred to as 'typhoon Betty', is at its closest point to the Philippines today before it is projected to start moving away from the country's island chains tomorrow.
The typhoon, the strongest of 2023 so far and which has already battered Guam, is affecting the northern parts of the archipelago with heavy rains and gusts of wind.
Maps from the Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) show the northern province of Luzon, the country's most populated region, is taking a hit from the worsening weather.
The most impacted areas include the Batanes Islands and the northeastern portion of Cagayan Valley, including the Babuyan Islands.
PAGASA has issued warnings for landslides, flooding and thunderstorms as up to 4 inches of rains is expected with at least 62kmh and up to 88kmh gusts of winds expected in next 24 hours.
Some damage to buildings has been report in coastal regions of Cagayan on Monday.
Typhoon Mawar 'maintaining strength' as it passes over Batanes islands
Typhoon Mawar, now known as Betty locally, continued its northwestward trek overnight as it passes over the Batanes islands and coastal parts of Luzon, the country's most populated province.
The Philippines has evacuated thousands, issued tidal wave warnings and halted flights as worsening weather impacts the country's northern parts with some damages reported overnight.
While the cyclone, the strongest so far of 2023, has weakened from its status as a "super typhoon" last week, it is "still maintaining strength" while moving slowly over parts of the Philippines, the country's weather agency said in its latest update.
Typhoon Mawar was last spotted today morning 315km East of Basco, Batanes, the northern islands of the Philippines.
It was moving at 10kmh towards the northwest with maximum sustained winds of 150 kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 185 kmh.
Projected path of typhoon Mawar
The image from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) shows the projected path of typhoon Mawar, locally referred to as typhoon Betty.
The typhoon is expected to bring heavy rains in Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa this week.
New satellite image shows Typhoon Mawar close to Philippines
A satellite image released by Nasa shows the typhoon inching close to the Philippines as the country braces for heavy rains and winds.
The cyclone is expected to come closer to the southeastern country today in its westward journey. After tomorrow, it is expected to move towards the north away from the Philippines and towards Taiwan and Japan
Mawar can bring heavy rains and violent winds to Okinawa, Japan issues alert
Japan’s southern coastal parts can experience rough seas, high tides, violent winds, and torrential rain as Typhoon Mawar approaches its prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has said in a new warning.
The typhoon, which is currently on a northward trajectory from the east of the Philippines, is projected to move closer to Taiwan and Japan in the coming days.
The Philippines state weather agency PAGASA forecasts the typhoon to begin to weaken as it moves and encounters colder waters. However, the slow speed of the typhoon is worrying experts with possibilities of the cyclone stagnating in the region for a while, impacting the weather in both Taiwan and Japan.
The powerful typhoon is expected to get closer to the Sakishima Islands, off the main island of Okinawa and 360 km from Taiwan, from Wednesday.
Despite getting weaker in the last couple of days, the typhoon is still packing winds of of 155 kmh near the centre and gusts of up to 190 kmh. It is moving at a speed of around 10 km per hour.
Heavy rain is expected to inundate both eastern and western Japan in the days ahead, as the front will stay for a long period of time, the JMA said.
Wave surges of up to five meters are anticipated on the main island of Okinawa, reaching as high as seven meters near the Sakishima Islands.
The agency has warned people to remain vigilant for landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Additionally, it said there is a possibility of lightning strikes associated with the typhoon.
‘Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night'
“Reassure your children. It’s going to be a little bit scary as we go later into the night,” Brandon Aydlett said in a Facebook Live update as Guam was in the throes of the typhoon on Wednesday. “You can hear the sounds: The winds are howling, things are breaking. Just be together, talk to each other and things will slow down toward midnight and continuing into Thursday morning.”
Earlier, his brother explained to viewers of another live update that the weather was about to get worse.
“We’re starting to hear the low rumbles in the building here at the National Weather Service,” Landon Aydlett said. “Our doors are rattling. We hear little whistles through the windows, little cracks in the doors. We’re getting those effects here as we’re nearing typhoon force conditions.”
He told The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview Thursday morning local time that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. They never planned to work together, he said.
“But the jobs fell in our laps, and we followed our heart and our passion for the work,” Aydlett said. “And somehow we both ended up in Guam.”
From North Carolina to Guam
The brothers are from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a small farming town in the Outer Banks about an hour south of Norfolk, Virginia. Brandon Aydlett came to Guam first, more than 13 years ago, and his brother arrived a half-year later.
The brothers like to go hiking and paddleboarding. Brandon Aydlett enjoys running. Landon Aydlett — who at Thursday’s final briefing sported a necklace of small white shells gifted to him after a 2018 typhoon — prefers to lift weights. Last year they broke two Guinness world records by building the world’s largest and tallest toy timber tower as part of a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. The “Tower for Humanity” raised $20,000 for the Guam chapter of the charity.
Landon Aydlett said he’s heard about spouses working together in National Weather Service offices, but never about other twins.
Guam is an island of about 150,000 people about 3,900 miles (6,275 kilometers) west of Hawaii and 1,600 miles (2,600 kilometers) east of Manila, the capital of the Philippines.
‘We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe'
The weather service office issues forecasts for Guam as well as several islands to the north — Saipan, Tinian and Rota — that are part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, another U.S. territory. The Guam office also forecasts weather for the nearby independent Pacific island nations of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau.
On Thursday, in their final live update as the storm began to subside, they kept passing the informational baton back and forth. It would be their last update from Guam, Landon Aydlett said, after nearly 48 hours together in the forecasting office.
“I don’t know what my house is looking like right now,” he said. “I’ll find out very soon, but we will ride it out together. We are one Guam. We are one Marianas. Stay sheltered and stay safe.”
