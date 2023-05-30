✕ Close Guam emerges to find ‘major mess’ from Typhoon Mawar

Over 4,800 people have been evacuated, schools and offices were shut and flights halted in the Philippines as typhoon Mawar passes over the country's eastern waters.

Mawar, now known as Betty locally, is expected to move “generally northwestward” as it affects the Batanes islands and coastal parts of Luzon island, the country's most populated province.

While the typhoon is not making direct landfall in the Philippines, it is expected to bring up to 4 inches of rain to some regions as authorities prepare aid and issue warnings for landslides, thunderstorms and flooding.

The cyclone, the strongest so far of 2023, has weakened from its status as a "super typhoon" last week but is "still maintaining strength" while moving slowly over parts of the Philippines, the state weather agency said.

Typhoon Mawar was last spotted 315km east of Basco in Batanes, the northernmost islands of the Philippines.

Weather advisories have also been issued by Taiwan and Japan as the typhoon is set to exit the Philippines in next two days.

Last week, Mawar wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam, with harsh winds and heavy rains bringing flooding, widespread damage to property and power cuts.