A 31-year-old Boston woman has died after overheating while hiking in Arizona.

During a hike on Echo Canyon Trail in Camelback Mountain, Angela Tramonte felt overheated and decided to go back to the car before the hike was over. Her hiking partner stayed on the trail after she left.

When he returned to the car, Ms Tramonte was nowhere to be found. Her personal items, though, were found inside the car.

Ms Tramonte’s hiking partner immediately called the police and they quickly searched the surrounding area, then expanded to nearby homes. Rob McDade, a firefighter, told ABC 15 that the search party was especially concerned because Ms Tramonte was an out-of-towner, unfamiliar with the area.

By the time the search party found Ms Tramonte, she was dead. “Unfortunately it was apparent that she had been deceased for awhile,” Mr McDade said.

The firefighters found Ms Tramonte dead last Friday near a home near the mountain. Mr McDade suspects she was trying to find help before dying.

Ms Tramonte was found without water and the official said it’s possible as she was early stages of having a heat stroke and unable to make sound decisions. “It ends in a very tragic way,” Mr McDade said.

Staying hydrated is crucial to preventing heat illnesses, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The organisation also recommends drinking one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes if you work in the heat.

This summer has caused heat-related deaths for people in other parts of the country, too.

More than 60 people died while the Pacific Northwest experienced record-setting temperatures, some of which died of a heat stroke.