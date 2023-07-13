Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

More than 113 million Americans under extreme heat alerts as relentless temperatures continue

Relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week across parts of the south

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Thursday 13 July 2023 16:03
Comments
<p>Relentless heat is continuing across large parts of the United States this summer. The climate crisis is making extremes much more likely</p>

Relentless heat is continuing across large parts of the United States this summer. The climate crisis is making extremes much more likely

(NOAA)

More than 113 million Americans were under heat alerts on Thursday as stifling, life-threatening temperatures dug in across large parts of the country.

In the south and southeast, relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week after constant triple-digit temperatures in the past month.

A wide area will experience temperatures of 110 degrees Fahreheit, from a combination of heat and humidity, the National Weather Service reported.

The climate crisis, driven by burning of fossil fuels, is making long-lasting, dangerous heat five times more likely in places like Texas, Arizona, and Mexico, according to analysis from Climate Central .

Recommended

This article is being updated

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in