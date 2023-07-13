Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 113 million Americans were under heat alerts on Thursday as stifling, life-threatening temperatures dug in across large parts of the country.

In the south and southeast, relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week after constant triple-digit temperatures in the past month.

A wide area will experience temperatures of 110 degrees Fahreheit, from a combination of heat and humidity, the National Weather Service reported.

The climate crisis, driven by burning of fossil fuels, is making long-lasting, dangerous heat five times more likely in places like Texas, Arizona, and Mexico, according to analysis from Climate Central .

This article is being updated