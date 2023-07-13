More than 113 million Americans under extreme heat alerts as relentless temperatures continue
Relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week across parts of the south
More than 113 million Americans were under heat alerts on Thursday as stifling, life-threatening temperatures dug in across large parts of the country.
In the south and southeast, relentless, hazardous heat is expected to continue for at least another week after constant triple-digit temperatures in the past month.
A wide area will experience temperatures of 110 degrees Fahreheit, from a combination of heat and humidity, the National Weather Service reported.
The climate crisis, driven by burning of fossil fuels, is making long-lasting, dangerous heat five times more likely in places like Texas, Arizona, and Mexico, according to analysis from Climate Central .
This article is being updated
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies