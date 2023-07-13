Vermont flooding wipes out highway, bridges and railroad as more rain forecast - live
The towns of Londonderry and Weston remained largely inaccessible on Wednesday
Vermont is beginning the long and gruelling clean-up from severe flooding this week which is so catastrophic that it can be seen from space.
And it wasn’t alone: other Northeastern states were facing their own expensive recoveries from major, slow-moving storms which dumped months-worth of rain over a few days.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared it a “1-in-1,000-year weather event” caused by the climate crisis. A woman died in New York after she was swept away while trying to escape her home with her dog.
Some 117 rescues were made in Vermont as the towns of Londonderry and Weston remained largely inaccessible on Wednesday. Officials were beginning to assess how many homes had been destroyed and what the financial cost would be from damaged roads, bridges and railway.
In the state capital, Montpelier, a dam on the outskirts appeared to have stabilized after it came dangerously close to breaching. “That is one less thing we have to have on our front burner,” Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser said.
Public officials warned drivers to monitor closures and avoid traversing water-covered roadways. With more rainfall expected from Thursday across New England, there may be additional closures, New England Compass said.
The southern parts of the US is bracing for potentially deadly heat with much of the area under an excessive heat warning.
The National Weather Service issued excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings for areas where about 100 million Americans live. The sweltering conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend and continue into next week.
Meteorologist Colin McCarthy warned on Twitter that Death Valley, one of the hottest places on the planet, can see temperatures "soar up to 131F (55C), which, if recorded by a weather station, would be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth".
The records show Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley recording a temperature of 134.1F (56.7C) in July 1913, which is considered the highest temperature recorded on Earth, however, that reading has been under question by scientists with several meteorological experts asserting that there were irregularities.
More rains expected for Vermont and US northeast
While stifling temperatures have gripped many parts of the country, Vermont and other Northeastern states barely have had time to recover from historic flooding in recent days when the National Weather Service forecast more heavy rainfall across parts of New England in the coming days, where rivers and streams are already running high.
Excessive heat is baking US Southwest and expected to get worse
A prolonged heat wave blanketed a swath of the US stretching from California to South Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters expecting temperatures that could shatter records in parts of the Southwest in the coming days.
The National Weather Service issued excessive heat advisories, watches and warnings for areas where about 100 million Americans live. The sweltering conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend and continue into next week.
People return to devastated houses after water recedes
Residents in Vermont are returning home to find their houses and belongings damaged after severe flooding left the capital city Montpelier as a swirling, brown waterway.
One resident posted a video of their front yard with the entry door blocked with mud and stones and car stuck.
City of Montpelier warns of sinkholes after flooding
Officials in the Vermont city of Montpelier warned residents to beware of potential sinkholes as flood waters recede and saturated ground settles.
“Sinkholes can develop fast and without warning. Do not walk or drive around closed roads or barricades. Please also obey traffic signals and be on the lookout for deep potholes filled with water that may damage or incapacitate your vehicle,” the city said.
Watch: Bernie Sanders calls Vermont flooding 'worst natural disaster since 1927'
Pictured: Clean-up continues in Vermont
European heatwave Cerberus claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat
A deadly heatwave sweeping Europe has claimed its first life in Italy.
A 44-year-old worker reportedly collapsed while painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat at noon on Tuesday in the town of Lodi, close to Milan. The man is said to have lost consciousness due to the intense heat and was later pronounced dead.
An area of high pressure – named Cerberus after the underworld monster from Dante’s Inferno – is blanketing the country. Italy saw highs of 40C on Wednesday with Sicily and Sardinia forecast to be as high as 48C.
What is El Nino and what impact might it have?
The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has announced the return of the weather cycle El Nino, which could lead to record global temperatures this year.
After three years of the cooler La Nina pattern, which often lowers global temperatures slightly, the WMO announced on Tuesday that El Nino conditions were present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the winter.
The last significant El Nino event occurred in 2016, which has gone down as the warmest year the world has seen since records began.
What is making South Asian monsoons more deadly?
Torrential downpours this week have led to the deaths of 100 people and unleashed havoc in northern India. Officials have described it as the worst monsoon the country has experienced in decades, writes Stuti Mishra.
The country’s deadly monsoon comes as countries the world over grapple with similar extreme weather.
The northeastern US experienced historic downpours this week, China evacuated thousands of people from flooding and landslides, and Japanese officials reported the “heaviest rain ever experienced”. Scientists say the climate crisis is playing a significant role in the intensification of such extreme weather - here’s how.
Drone footage captures Vermont’s ‘catastrophic’ flooding
