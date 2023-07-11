Dramatic drone footage shows the city of Montpelier submerged in floodwater as dire warnings are issued over the state of a local dam.

Video shows the city under meters of water meanwhile nearby the Wrightsville reservoir can be seen almost breaching its banks.

Some 117 rescues have been made in Vermont amid extreme flooding, public officials said on Tuesday, 11 July, with 67 people evacuated from homes, businesses and vehicles and 17 animals rescued.

Officials from the city of Montpelier warned that the dam near the state capital is dangerously close to capacity and could fail causing catastrophic damage.