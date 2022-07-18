UK heatwave: Pigs at Royal Welsh Show wear sun cream as temperatures soar
Temperatures will reach highs of above 40C for the first time across the UK
Pigs at the Royal Welsh Show will wear sun cream this year as heatwave temperatures soar.
The UK’s biggest agricultural show is expected to attract large crowds on what may be Wales’ hottest day on record.
Parts of Wales will see highs of 37C as Britain faces an intense heatwave and the Met Office issues amber and red extreme heat warnings.
In Wales, amber alerts are in place across the whole of the nation until Tuesday night when temperatures are expected to cool down.
The Royal Welsh Show opened on Monday and will end on Thursday, and organisers have urged attendees to take precautions amid the heatwave.
And it’s not just humans who need protection from the extreme heat.
Pigs will be lathered with sunscreen as crowds flock to the UK’s biggest agricultural show on what is expected to be Wales’ hottest day on record, BBC News reported.
In previous years when temperatures have also soared at the Royal Welsh Show, display pigs have also been cooled down with wet blankets.
Mared Jones, head of operations at the show, told BBC News: “It’s great to have the sun back and have the sunshine, but please wear appropriate clothing.
“Dŵr Cymru will have water dispensers here, so bring your flasks and you can top up as much as you want.
“Wear a hat, sun cream and there’s plenty of places, shadows here to sit down under the marquees and stuff, so just be careful,” she continued.
Across Britain, weather warnings for extreme heat were put in place by for the next two days as temperatures could hit above 40C for the first time.
People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave.
The Met Office issued amber and, for the first time, red alerts which warn of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.
A national emergency was also declared due to the hot weather.
