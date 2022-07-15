The Met Office has issued its first extreme heat weather warning covering much of England, warning of an “exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

It warned the extreme heat could lead to a "potentially very serious situation".

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "We've just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.

"The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.

"This is potentially a very serious situation."

More follows...