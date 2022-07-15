UK on red alert as Met Office issues warning of ‘exceptional hot spell’ on Monday and Tuesday
‘This is potentially a very serious situation’ says agency
The Met Office has issued its first extreme heat weather warning covering much of England, warning of an “exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
It warned the extreme heat could lead to a "potentially very serious situation".
Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: "We've just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.
"The warning covers an area from London up to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York.
"This is potentially a very serious situation."
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies