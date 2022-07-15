UK weather – live: Heatwave rail disruption and NHS ‘surge’ expected with chance of 40C
Huge disruption expected as government says pressure will build on health service under extreme heat
Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand.
Avanti West Coast warned passengers travelling between London Euston and Scotland that services could be cancelled at short notice over the weekend, with delays and changes to timetables on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.
After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said the government will also focus on spreading awareness of the risks of extreme heat and advise people to check on vulnerable family and neighbours.
The Met Office forecasts temperatures of 35C in some parts of the UK from Sunday to Tuesday, with some models suggesting Britain may see 40C heat.
The forecaster has issued an updated “amber” extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales over the three-day period.
Climate change means UK’s heat record could be broken less than three years after it was set
For 80 years, the summer of 1911 held the record as the hottest in the UK after temperatures peaked at 36.7C on 9 August in Raunds in Northamptonshire.
Deaths increased, with The Times writing a regular column on Deaths from Heat, while water supplies were cut off for several hours each day in cities such as Manchester and Bradford. Factory and mill workers were laid off due to water shortages and parched land for grazing led to an increase in the price of milk.
Decades later, the record was eventually broken in the summer of 1990 when the maximum temperature reached 37.1C in the Gloucestershire town of Cheltenham. Since then, the 1911 record of 36.7C has been met or exceeded four times, and a further two highest temperature records have been set.
“High-temperature records are being reached or exceeded more frequently, and we’re repeatedly exceeding temperatures from extreme heatwaves from our past,” said Mark McCarthy, a climate scientist at the Met Office.
“This is a consequence of human-induced climate change which is warming the climate of the UK, Europe and the world.”
As Britain swelters once again, climate scientists have repeatedly said that heatwaves are becoming more frequent, longer and hotter due to climate change, reports my colleague Saphora Smith:
Climate change means UK’s heat record could be broken
Scientists have repeatedly warned that heatwaves are becoming more frequent, longer and hotter due to climate change
Climate change mean UK’s heat record could be broken less than three years after it was set
Avanti West Coast warned passengers of major disruption, advising those travelling between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of heat on rail lines.
The company tweeted on Thursday that services may be cancelled on short notice on Saturday and Sunday.
It also warned that services on Monday and Tuesday will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.
Steel rails absorb heat easily and tend to hover around 20 degrees above the surrounding air temperature, according to Network Rail.
With temperatures as high as 37C (98F) expected in London early next week, the hot weather - particularly direct sunlight - could cause track temperatures to reach up to 50C.
In such conditions, rails can bend, flex and, in some cases, buckle from the heat.
Trains, therefore, run at slower speeds in extremely hot weather to put less strain on the rails.
Network Rail’s west coast south route director James Dean said: “Keeping passengers moving is always our top priority. But we want people to be prepared.”
Look out for people vulnerable in heat: Kit Malthouse
Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse urged the public to look out for people who are particularly vulnerable in the heat.
“The key thing we can do is prepare the government services for what may be a surge in demand – not least the health service and elsewhere – but also critically communicate that the first line of defence is actually individual behavioural change,” he said.
“People need to take care, do all the stuff they would do when it is very hot – wear a hat, drink water – but critically also (with) the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, those with cardiovascular problems and the very young – that people look out for them and take care.
“We are asking people if they have an elderly neighbour, particularly if they live alone, it would be a neighbourly thing to check up on them and make sure they are looking after themselves and have access to water.
“The current forecast is that we will be in the mid to high-30s but there is a smaller possibility that we could exceed that and possibly hit 40 which would be an all-time record.”
My colleague Alastair Jamieson reports:
Heatwave rail disruption warning as NHS is braced for demand ‘surge’
Cancellations and delays expected as intense heat warps infrastructure
Hospital and train services to face pressure from heatwave
Hospital and train services are under pressure from the heat, with the NHS facing a “surge” in demand from heat-related admissions, and Avanti West Coast has warned their services may be cancelled at the last minute.
Avanti West Coast has warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the heat on rail lines.
The company said that weekend services may be cancelled at short notice while journeys on Monday and Tuesday will be subject to amended timetables.
Mercury expected to soar by another 10C
Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services.
On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.
The Met Office has issued an “amber” extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales from Sunday until Tuesday.
Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day, with the potential to top the UK record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019, forecasters said.
The warning says the weather could cause health problems across the population, not just among people vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potentially serious illness or danger to life.
Friday will begin with outbreaks of showery rain moving southeast across northern and central areas of the UK.
Meanwhile, people in the south and southwest can expect warm sunshine.
London is forecast to experience 26C on Friday, while 23C is predicted for Cardiff, 20C in Belfast and 19C in Edinburgh.
Saturday is also set to start with overcast skies and scattered showers in northern areas, before turning dry across the nation as extreme heat moves in.
During the peak of the heatwave on Tuesday, 36C is predicted in the capital, 28C in Cardiff, 26C in Belfast and 25C in Edinburgh.
Government anticipates further strain on NHS
The government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.
After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, urged the public to look out for people who are particularly vulnerable in the heat.
He told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One: “The key thing we can do is prepare the government services for what may be a surge in demand – not least the health service and elsewhere – but also critically communicate that the first line of defence is actually individual behavioural change.
“People need to take care, do all the stuff they would do when it is very hot – wear a hat, drink water – but critically also [with] the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, those with cardiovascular problems and the very young – that people look out for them and take care.
“We are asking people if they have an elderly neighbour, particularly if they live alone, it would be a neighbourly thing to check up on them and make sure they are looking after themselves and have access to water.
“The current forecast is that we will be in the mid to high-30s but there is a smaller possibility that we could exceed that and possibly hit 40 which would be an all time record.”
Ministers said the NHS was already under winter levels of pressure due to the heat combined with Covid-related staff shortages.
Climate change means UK’s heat record could be broken – less than three years after it was set
For 80 years, the summer of 1911 held the record as the hottest in the UK after temperatures peaked at 36.7C on August 9 in Raunds in Northamptonshire.
Deaths increased, with The Times writing a regular column on Deaths from Heat, while water supplies were cut off for several hours each day in cities such as Manchester and Bradford. Factory and mill workers were laid off due to water shortages and parched land for grazing led to an increase in the price of milk.
Decades later, the record was eventually broken in the summer of 1990 when the maximum temperature reached 37.1C in the Gloucestershire town of Cheltenham. Since then, the 1911 36.7C record has been met or exceeded four times, and a further two highest temperature records have been set.
“High-temperature records are being reached or exceeded more frequently, and we’re repeatedly exceeding temperatures from extreme heatwaves from our past,” said Mark McCarthy, a climate scientist at the Met Office.
Saphora Smith, Climate Correspondent, looks ahead to Britain’s warmer years ahead:
Climate change means UK’s heat record could be broken
Scientists have repeatedly warned that heatwaves are becoming more frequent, longer and hotter due to climate change
Gatwick airport runs low on water forcing closure of toilets and restaurants amid heatwave
Gatwick airport ran low on water on Wednesday after a burst pipe disrupted supplies in the middle of a heatwave.
The shortage reportedly left passengers in one terminal with only two working toilets while restaurants were forced to close.
Airport officials apologised said they were handing out bottled water to passengers.
SES Water, which serves the airport and surrounding area, said a burst water main in Shipley Bridge had cut pressure to Gatwick and the nearby towns of Horley and Crawley.
Gatwick airport runs low on water ‘forcing closure of toilets and restaurants’
Burst pipe cut pressure for miles around and left airport scrambling to provide water to passengers
Friday forecast: Showers up north but warm all over
Friday is set to be another warm day across Britain though showers are expected in Scotland and the north of England.
The rain will push towards the Midlands towards the end of the morning but by mid-afternoon only Northumberland and parts of Scotland should see rain, the Met Office said.
Southern England and South Wales will see temperatures pushing up to the mid-20s while Scotland and much of northern England will be in the high teens.
Heatwave rail disruption warning as ministers say NHS is braced for ‘surge’
Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand (Alastair Jamieson writes).
Avanti West Coast warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the weather on infrastructure.
The company said services on Saturday and Sunday could be cancelled at short notice.
It also warned that services on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.
An emergency Cobra meeting was taking place on Thursday night to discuss how to tackle the heatwave gripping the UK.
Heatwave rail disruption warning as NHS is braced for demand ‘surge’
Cancellations and delays expected as intense heat warps infrastructure
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies