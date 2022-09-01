Heatwave: England has had its joint hottest summer on record, Met Office says
It equalled that of 2018 with 17.1C the mean temperature recorded
England has had its joint hottest summer since records began in 1884, according to the Met Office.
It equalled that of 2018 with 17.1C the mean temperature recorded.
The four of the five warmest summers on record for England have all occurred since 2003, as the climate crisis incerases global temperatuers.
The UK broke its highest temperature on record in July, when the mercury in themometers in Coningsby, Lincolnshire recahed 40.3C.
Some areas of England have also seen less than half of their typical summer rainfall, and the warmest and driest areas relative to average were in the east of the country.
As for the UK as a whole, it was the fourth warmest summer overall, according to provisional analysis by the Met Office.
The UKs warmest summers are as follows: 15.8C in 201, 15.8C in 2006, 15.7C in 2003, 15.7C in 2022, and 15.7C in 1976. It was the eighth warmest summer for both Scotland and Wales, and the 12th warmest for Northern Ireland.
“For many this summer’s record-breaking heat in July – where temperatures reached 40.3°C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire - will be the season’s most memorable aspect,” said Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre. “However, for England to achieve its joint warmest summer takes more than extreme heat over a couple of days, so we shouldn’t forget that we experienced some persistently warm and hot spells through June and August too.”
More follows
