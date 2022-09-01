Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heatwave: England has had its joint hottest summer on record, Met Office says

It equalled that of 2018 with 17.1C the mean temperature recorded

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Thursday 01 September 2022 16:26
Comments
<p>The UK was scorched by fires in its July heatwave</p>

The UK was scorched by fires in its July heatwave

(Getty Images)

England has had its joint hottest summer since records began in 1884, according to the Met Office.

It equalled that of 2018 with 17.1C the mean temperature recorded.

The four of the five warmest summers on record for England have all occurred since 2003, as the climate crisis incerases global temperatuers.

The UK broke its highest temperature on record in July, when the mercury in themometers in Coningsby, Lincolnshire recahed 40.3C.

Some areas of England have also seen less than half of their typical summer rainfall, and the warmest and driest areas relative to average were in the east of the country.

Recommended

As for the UK as a whole, it was the fourth warmest summer overall, according to provisional analysis by the Met Office.

The UKs warmest summers are as follows: 15.8C in 201, 15.8C in 2006, 15.7C in 2003, 15.7C in 2022, and 15.7C in 1976. It was the eighth warmest summer for both Scotland and Wales, and the 12th warmest for Northern Ireland.

“For many this summer’s record-breaking heat in July – where temperatures reached 40.3°C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire - will be the season’s most memorable aspect,” said Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre. “However, for England to achieve its joint warmest summer takes more than extreme heat over a couple of days, so we shouldn’t forget that we experienced some persistently warm and hot spells through June and August too.”

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in