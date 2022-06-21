Extreme heat hits second straight week for most Americans

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:06
Persistently high temperatures will spread across the US again this week as another period of extreme heat hits the country.

Parts of the country from the Deep South up through the nothern Plains will face the heat again this week, with temperatures forecast to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38C) in some places, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Parts of the southeast could see record daily temperatures, NWS said. Heat advisories have been issued for parts of the Great Lakes region.

Over the next week, 70 per cent of Americans will face heat above 90F (32C), with 20 per cent facing heat over 100F (38C), CNN reports.

The extreme heat is due to a heat dome that has travelled eastward over the continent, AccuWeather reports. A heat dome can lead to sweltering temperatures as high pressure traps hot air that can linger over an area.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

