Parts of the UK are set to swelter in a second heatwave within days as temperatures climb back to 28C later this week.

The Met Office said Britain would mostly enjoy a dry and sunny few days ahead after thunderstorms and lightning over the weekend.

Parts of Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk encountered bouts of lightning as temperatures dropped last week’s heatwave, which brought three consecutive hottest days of the year.

While last weeks peaks of more than 32C are not set to be repeated, the upcoming week’s weather will again be warm with temperatures expected to peak at 28C in London by Thursday.

All of the UK can expect “a dry, fine and bright” start to the week, along with “plenty of sunshine”, as well as temperatures in the low twenties for the first half of the week, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Simon Patridge said: “After a rather changeable weekend we’re expecting the eather to settle down this week as high pressure develops.

“This high pressure builds in from the west of the UK during the first half of the week bringing lots of dry fine weather to all parts except the far northwest.”

The northwest can expect cloudier weather and rain, with some showers also forecast across southern parts of the UK.

Temperatures will build throughout the week and are forecast to reach the mid to high twenties by Thursday, the Met Ofice said.

Forecasters last week issued a level heat-health alert in London, the east of England and the southeast as temperatures approached 33C.

Santon Downham, in Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature of the year so far at 32.7C on Friday.

Temperatures dipped considerably over the weekend and the Met Office issued a rare lightning warming as UK hit by a ‘huge cluster’ of thunderstorms.

Met Office weather forecast

Monday:

Fine, dry and bright with plenty of sunshine and light winds for most areas. Warmer than today too, especially in the northeast. Cloudier with patchy rain in the far northwest.

Tuesday to Thursday:

England and Wales dry with plenty of warm sunshine. Scotland and Northern Ireland often cloudier with light rain/drizzle at times, but some warm sunny spells too in the east.