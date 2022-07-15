Hospital cancels surgeries due to ‘significant heatwave pressures’

Hospital surgeries have made the decision to cancel surgeries due to “very high temperatures” after the Met Office issued its first red weather warning for the UK.

The rare red alert means the extreme weather could lead to “serious illness or danger to life” for people living in the affected parts of the country.

A Level 4 national emergency has also been issued as temperatures could soar past 40C next week.

The top alert level warns fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die due to the extreme heat.

Joe Harrison, CEO of Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “We have taken the decision to stand down routine outpatient appointments & surgery on Monday & Tuesday because many of patients travelling to these appointments are frail & at increased risk, & due to the unpredictable nature of very high temperatures on demand for emergency care & on care environment.”

“We will do all we can to keep wards & departments as cool as possible, but we know this will be a challenge given the very high outside temperature.

“We have solid plans & contingency plans in place & will keep social media channels & our website updated with any changing info.”

A national emergency is only meant to be declared when a heatwave is “so severe” or “prolonged” that its impacts extend beyond the health sector - which is currently under pressure due to soaring temperatures.

More to follow...