Over 60 people have died in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh as bouts of torrential rain continue to trigger landslides and floods.

Most of the deaths were accounted from Shimla – a picturesque tourist town in Himachal Pradesh – which has been battered by heavy rain since last week. The state is also popular among Hindu devotees due to the presence of numerous religious shrines.

At least 12 people were killed when a Hindu temple in the state capital collapsed, amid fears many others were still trapped beneath the rubble. A cloudburst in Solan district killed seven people earlier this week.

Over 800 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas near the Beas River, state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday as he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Kangra district.

There has been a 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past week that has resulted in extensive damage across the state, the chief minister said.

"There has been a lot of damage due to the rain. Restoration will take time, but it will be done on a war footing," he added.

All the schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to remain closed due to the have been ordered to remain shut on Wednesday, while the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended classes til 19 August.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian army resumed rescue operations around 6am after they were stalled by heavy downpour, deputy commissioner of Shimla, Aditya Negi, told news agency PTI.

According to the chief minister, who visited the low-lying Kangra Valley, said at least 100 people were still trapped, while 650 had been rescued after the release of water from the Pong Dam.

Television footage and videos on social media showed houses flattened by landslide, buses and cars hanging on the edge of precipices after roads gave way, and dozens of rescue workers trying to clear the debris.

A security personnel carries the belongings of a villager from the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district of India’s Himachal Pradesh (AFP via Getty Images)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated but heavy rainfall for the state in the next two days.

Livid locals and environmentalists have raised concern over the rise in indiscriminate construction of infrastructure by the rivers to accommodate the growing number of tourists visiting the state each year.

“This is Krishna Nagar - illegal construction, poor quality, steep slopes yet again. Problems were known,” wrote Sidharth Shukla on X, previously known as Twitter.

“Safety audits should be the No.1 priority for governments in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” wrote Anoop Nautiyal.

“Mindless concretisation is responsible not only for destruction of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh etc. It is also responsible for water-logging in every city after 15 minutes of rain,” rued Rajendra Kumbhat.

Yam Thapa, a 48-year-old supervisor at a slaughterhouse in Shimla, had a narrow escaped on Tuesday when the building collapsed.

“Tuesday is an off day and a handful of us were at the slaughterhouse. When we noticed a huge crack on the roof, we ran out of the building but Bhalla, Raju and I returned to our residential premise attached to the slaughterhouse to gather our valuables. While I managed to escape, the building collapsed before the two of them could come out," he told The Indian Express.

“It was a known fact that the slaughterhouse would collapse one day. The soil of the hill had started loosening. Meanwhile, the four houses that had collapsed on the slaughterhouse were vacated on time," he added.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in the Himalayan states during the monsoon months between June to September. However, expert believe the climate crisis is playing a significant role in the intensification of such extreme weather.

In July, record monsoon showers killed more than 100 people over two weeks in parts of northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, which was one of the worst-hit states.

Last year, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand.