Almost 60 people have died after heavy rain triggered several landslides and flash floods in the northern Indian state of Hilmachal Pradesh.

At least nine people were killed when a temple collapsed in the state’s capital, Shimla, with fears many others are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Hundreds of roads have been closed and parts of the Kalka-Shimla railway have washed away.

Videos shared across social media have shown houses, trees, and cars swept away by gushing rivers, leaving many people stranded.