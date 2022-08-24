Jump to content
Hosepipe ban: Thames Water brings in restrictions affecting 15 million

Over 29.4 million customers across the UK will be banned from using hosepipes by the end of the week

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 24 August 2022 12:01
Comments
<p>Thames Water's 15 million customers will be banned from using hosepipes from today (PA/ Andrew Matthews"</p>

Thames Water’s 15 million customers will be banned from using hosepipes from today (PA/ Andrew Matthews”

(PA Wire)

A hosepipe ban begins today for around 15 million people in London and the surrounding areas.

The ban was imposed by Thames Water after weeks of hot, dry weather that has caused parts of the River Thames to reach lower levels than usual.

People are not allowed to use their hosepipes for washing cars, watering their gardens or any other purpose and will risk a fine of up to £1,000 if caught doing so.

Thames Water joins other providers including Welsh WaterSouthern Water and South East Water and South West Water in implementing bans.

Yorkshire Water has also announced a ban from August 26, meaning over 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of the week.

Bans have come into effect after a drought was officially declared across large parts of England, following the driest July for around 50 years as temperatures reached record-breaking levels.

In a statement, Thames Water said: “After the driest July on record, and below average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months, water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual.

“With low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we’ve had to take the next step in our drought plan. Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment,” they added.

Thames Water announced changes so that those who are watering allotments for growing food, caring for new trees, grass and plants for the first 28 days from planting and watering sports pitches to maintain their commercial viability can use hosepipes.

Blue Badge holders or those on Thames Water’s Priority Services Register with a mobility issue can also still use a hosepipe, but are being advised to use water wisely and make every drop count.

Millions of customers across the UK face hosepipe bans (PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

“We know these restrictions impact your day-to-day activities around your home and beyond, and we’re grateful for your support,” said Thames Water.

