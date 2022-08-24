England housing strategy to ‘consume 100% of UK carbon budget’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK government’s housing strategy could consume all of England’s carbon budget unless vital action is taken to rapidly reduce the ecological impacts of housing.

Researchers estimate that by 2050 12% of the carbon budget consistent with 1.5°C of heating by 2050 could be consumed by the construction and operation of newbuilds, and 92% could be consumed by the everyday emissions from the existing housing stock, such as heating homes and using electricity.

The team of researchers, led by the University of Kent’s Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE), models the future carbon emissions and impacts on nature generated by England’s current housing strategy.

The government’s response to England’s housing affordability crisis has been to pledge to build 300,000 new homes per year, which the researchers claim could conflict with England’s carbon budget, while housing expansion may also conflict with England’s national biodiversity targets.

Dr Sophus zu Ermgassen, the lead author of the research and Ecological Economist at DICE, said: “Secure housing is a fundamental human right and should be one of society’s top priorities. But, we recognise that simply building more homes forever is incompatible with achieving national environmental policy goals.

“So, here we have tried to identify solutions that could help the government to avoid having to choose between England’s urgent housing needs and sustainability objectives.

“There is a way we can achieve high living standards for all, without causing too much further harm to the climate system and massive encroachment on what remains of England’s nature.

“But, it will not be easy, as the politics of implementing some of the transformational solutions we review are extremely tough.”

The researchers suggest meeting more housing need by using the existing stock more efficiently is possible through efforts to improve house affordability by reducing demand for homes as financial assets, expanding social housing, and disincentivising the overconsumption of floor space.

Their research paper titled ‘A home for all within planetary boundaries: pathways for meeting England’s housing needs without transgressing national climate and biodiversity goals’ is published in Ecological Economics.