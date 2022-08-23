For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Intelligence agencies in the UK have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about Jagtar Singh Johal, a British Sikh man who has been held in an Indian prison for four years without trial and allegedly been tortured.

Mr Johal, from Dumbarton, was arrested by Indian authorities in November 2017, just weeks after his wedding.

He was arrested by plain clothes police officers who put a sack over his head and forced him into a van while out shopping in Punjab, according to the Sikh Federation UK.

Mr Johal claims he was tortured into confessing. Lodged in a jail in capital Delhi, Mr Johal has been accused by authorities of being linked to the killing of Hindu leaders in Punjab.

While his case has been raised by successive British governments, Indian authorities have denied allegations of torturing Mr Johal.

Earlier this year, prime minister Boris Johnson raised the issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

According to documentation provided by the human rights group Reprieve, Mr Johal was arrested allegedly on the basis of a tip off by UK intelligence agencies, reported BBC.

According to Reprieve, details relating to Mr Johal’s case have been matched to a specific claim of mistreatment documented in a report by the watchdog that oversees the intelligence agencies, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office.

“In the course of an investigation, MI5 passed intelligence to a liaison partner via the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6),” the IPCO report was quoted as saying.

“The subject of the intelligence was arrested by the liaison partner in their country. The individual told the British Consular Official that he had been tortured.”

Though Mr Johal is not named in the report, but Reprieve’s investigators say that the facts match his case due to the dates concerned, the lobbying by British prime ministers and supporting evidence detailed in the Indian press.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, in 2017 Mr Johal had “come under the scanner” after “a source in the UK” provided the Punjab police with “vague information” about a key man, “Johal”.

Earlier this month Mr Johal lodged a claim in the High Court against the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the attorney general.

In his claim filed on 12 August, Mr Johal alleged that UK intelligence agencies unlawfully shared information with the Indian authorities when there was a risk he could be tortured.

“This appalling case, where UK intelligence sharing has been linked to brutal torture, illustrates vividly why the National Security Bill needs to be improved,” said MP Steve Baker in response to the allegations.