Stanley Johnson blames son’s government for sewage being released into UK waterways

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley blamed his son’s government for the levels of sewage being pumped into waterways across the country.

Rachel Johnson, LBC’s host and the PM’s sister, asked her father: “Who is at fault?”

“We have to blame the government for not pressing this matter as hard as they should have done,” Mr Johnson said.

Dozens of warnings were put in place this week at beaches and swimming spots after heavy rain overwhelmed sewer systems, leading water firms to release sewage into the natural environment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.